WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta teen arrested for going 133mph in a 55mph zone
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A teen was arrested over the weekend in Powder Springs allegedly going 133 miles per hour in a zone with a 55mph speed limit. The Powder Springs Police Department said it happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. The department said officers were working...
WXIA 11 Alive
Catholic priest who served in Atlanta faces rape, abuse warrants for 3 different victims in California
ATLANTA — A catholic priest who once served in Atlanta is now accused of rape, with warrants out for his arrest in California. The Atlanta Archdiocese confirmed the allegations Monday. According to the Diocese of Sacramento, where the charges stem from, he left California in 2005 and served in the Atlanta area until leaving for his home diocese in Colombia in 2008.
WXIA 11 Alive
Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
WXIA 11 Alive
I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash
ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
WXIA 11 Alive
Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
WXIA 11 Alive
The Tex McIver podcast: The massage therapist | Episode 6
ATLANTA — By the end of March 2018, there had been about two weeks of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial: doctors, nurses, friends, detectives…and of course Dani Jo Carter, the woman driving the McIvers’ SUV the night Diane McIver was shot and killed. On day...
WXIA 11 Alive
In Atlanta, composer challenges society through music while channeling James Baldwin
ATLANTA — Applause welcomed Joel Thompson to Atlanta Symphony Hall over the weekend. The opening notes of To Awaken the Sleeper ring loudly, a cacophonous ode at the forefront of a loose melody to The Star-Spangled Banner. Thompson composed the piece in the wake of the social justice protests...
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Tech fires head coach Geoff Collins, athletic director after major struggles
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has announced the firing of Geoff Collins, bringing to an end the short-lived tenure of the embattled coach. Collins struggled mightily with the Yellowjackets, compiling a 10-28 record since he overtook legendary Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson in 2019 after he stepped down following the 2018 season. Collins never finished a season with more than three wins.
