Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
Claire Thomson’s recipes for back-to-school packed lunches
Make the bean filling in advance, then assemble the burritos as you go for packed lunches each day; my 15- and 12-year-old daughters take a small bottle of hot sauce to splash on when they’re ready to eat. These are also good served hot and freshly made. Prep. 10...
Steamed bream, herby pasta: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for 30-minute meals
For some, a 30-minute meal is a super-quick fix. For others, it’s a longer than they usually spend making dinner. For me, however, whether it’s midweek or when we have friends over at the weekend, it’s pretty much where I’m at. On the one hand, 30 minutes is no time at all – it’s an episode of something quick on TV, a podcast listen or a catch-up with a buddy on the phone – but it’s also enough time to make something special. And, if I’m feeling really organised, I’ll call a friend or listen to a podcast while I’m cooking, so I’m smashing it, or at least feel as if I am, before supper’s even served.
Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes
Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
Claudia Roden’s recipe for aubergine fritters with honey
I have eaten several versions of these aubergine fritters, which are a speciality of Córdoba, and loved them all. The combination of savoury and sweet is sensational. In the town of Priego de Córdoba in the mountains, which is on the Ruta del Califato (a tourist route through old Muslim southern Spain) and where there is an old Moorish quarter, the aubergine slices were very thin and crisp and served with a dribble of honey. I learned a new way to avoid them absorbing too much oil, from the chef at the Rio restaurant. It is to soak the aubergine slices first in milk, then to drain them and cover them in flour. They are best eaten as soon as they are cooked but are also very good reheated in the oven.
