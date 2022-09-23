I have eaten several versions of these aubergine fritters, which are a speciality of Córdoba, and loved them all. The combination of savoury and sweet is sensational. In the town of Priego de Córdoba in the mountains, which is on the Ruta del Califato (a tourist route through old Muslim southern Spain) and where there is an old Moorish quarter, the aubergine slices were very thin and crisp and served with a dribble of honey. I learned a new way to avoid them absorbing too much oil, from the chef at the Rio restaurant. It is to soak the aubergine slices first in milk, then to drain them and cover them in flour. They are best eaten as soon as they are cooked but are also very good reheated in the oven.

RECIPES ・ 20 HOURS AGO