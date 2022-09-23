Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Ongoing need of support': Emergency rental assistance application closes Sept. 30
OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha,applications for the first round of emergency rental assistance end Sept. 30. However, need in Nebraska does not disappear come October. “If individuals have an eviction notice I would still like them to reach out to MACCH and look for assistance,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which doles out the federal funds in the city.
klkntv.com
‘We’re going to continue to fight this’: Native group in legal battle with City of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In April, the Lincoln City Council members voted to rezone an area near Wilderness Park to build a 500-home development. Now, the city and the Niskithe Prayer Camp is in a legal battle over the controversial plans. “Native people have been continually pushed aside for,...
WOWT
Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly
A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
News Channel Nebraska
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
KETV.com
'I was kind of gutted': Hanscom Park gazebo burned in suspected arson, neighbors upset
OMAHA, Neb. — A gazebo that once stood in Hanscom Park is now a pile of rubble. Omaha police say someone set fire to the structure early Monday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with disappointed parkgoers. A charred pile of wood sits in Hanscom Park as people who live...
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
fox42kptm.com
Hundreds attend the return of Omaha Whiskey Fest, over 350 samples available
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After a two and a half year hiatus Whisky Fest returned for its second time. Hundreds of whisky lovers joined distillers from around the world at the downtown Hilton to sample over 350 different bourbons, scotches, Irish and other types of spirits.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
1011now.com
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
KETV.com
Driver clocked at 123 mph before Omaha pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a driver hit 123 mph on Interstate 80 before leading a trooper on a chase through south central Omaha early Sunday morning in Omaha. The driver, identified as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when...
KETV.com
Ralston School Superintendent to retire
RALSTON, Neb. — Dr. Mark Adler, who has served as Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools since 2012, will retire from the post at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The Ralston Public School Board will review Adler's resignation when it meets Monday night. In his letter to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
News Channel Nebraska
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man
The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.
