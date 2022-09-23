ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

'Ongoing need of support': Emergency rental assistance application closes Sept. 30

OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha,applications for the first round of emergency rental assistance end Sept. 30. However, need in Nebraska does not disappear come October. “If individuals have an eviction notice I would still like them to reach out to MACCH and look for assistance,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which doles out the federal funds in the city.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Power outage affects north central Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
News Channel Nebraska

Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly

A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

WarHorse Casino opens to the public

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup

NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Omaha City Council#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Demolition For Omaha#Cox Contracting Co#The Omaha City Council
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
etxview.com

The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld

Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Driver clocked at 123 mph before Omaha pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a driver hit 123 mph on Interstate 80 before leading a trooper on a chase through south central Omaha early Sunday morning in Omaha. The driver, identified as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ralston School Superintendent to retire

RALSTON, Neb. — Dr. Mark Adler, who has served as Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools since 2012, will retire from the post at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The Ralston Public School Board will review Adler's resignation when it meets Monday night. In his letter to the...
RALSTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck

OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy