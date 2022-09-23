OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha,applications for the first round of emergency rental assistance end Sept. 30. However, need in Nebraska does not disappear come October. “If individuals have an eviction notice I would still like them to reach out to MACCH and look for assistance,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which doles out the federal funds in the city.

