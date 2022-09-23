Read full article on original website
A soggy start to the the week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for a couple rainy days. We’ll have showers on and off all day. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s. Tuesday is...
Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22. Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above. About 100...
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Celebration of Life: Richard “Dick” LaBow, 71, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held for Richard “Dick” LaBow on Saturday, October 1st from 2 to 4 pm at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. Dick passed away on July 14, 2022.
Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours and a Funeral Mass for Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Richard passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home on Elizabeth Street surrounded by a family that adored and idolized him.
Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution this week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law:. Thank you, Jefferson County for standing up to tyranny. Scott Desormo. A responsible gun owner should be happy to go through a vetting process. They would pass...
Sunday Sports: Red & Black punch ticket to the EFL Championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday night at George Ashcraft Filed, the Watertown Red and Black punched their ticket to the EFL Championship game, crushing Auburn 61-6 in the EFL semifinals. The Red and Black dominated on both sides of the ball in this one and were never challenged in...
Gourds are celebrated in Gouverneur at this year’s Pumpkin Festival
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Featuring a blend of treats, tunes, and titanic gourds, Gouverneur’s annual Pumpkin Festival has returned for it’s 11th year. “The Pumpkin Fest is a great way for us to end the year. The kids have a great time. Lots of kids activities. It’s a lot of fun to see the community come together,” said Sean Peck, Co-Director of the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce.
Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and...
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen, of Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen was born on February 27, 1930 in Brockville, Ontario to Harvey Edward Alberry and Marguerite LaVigne Alberry. She left her earthly adventure on September 24th to go clean and cook fish for her husband and son.
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to itself and the neighboring village of Theresa. This scheduled maintenance caused many business owners to close their doors, but others just got craftier. “When there’s no power like this it’s...
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 24, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
