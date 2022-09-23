ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

thejaxsonmag.com

Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island

Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County distributing sandbags to community

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pickups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida. The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:. Yulee Road Dept. Yard - 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097. Hilliard...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man turns $50 into $1 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man turned $50 into almost a million after winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from the Florida Lottery. Rakeem Jordan, 32, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Control Southern building North Jacksonville manufacturing plant

Control Southern can build a manufacturing plant, offices and storage space in North Jacksonville now that the city issued a permit for the $8 million project. The city issued a construction permit Sept. 23 for Jacksonville-based Ladson Construction Co. to build the 39,800-square-foot facility at 11865 Industry Drive, south of Interstate 295 and west of North Main Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
