3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the StateJoe MertensFlorida State
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
Florida's Largest Oktoberfest is back!
After a three-year hiatus, Beaches Oktoberfest (feat. Corey Smith and Inner Circle) is back Oct. 7th - 8th at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion.
thejaxsonmag.com
Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island
Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
News4Jax.com
Nassau County distributing sandbags to community
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pickups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida. The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:. Yulee Road Dept. Yard - 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097. Hilliard...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man turns $50 into $1 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man turned $50 into almost a million after winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from the Florida Lottery. Rakeem Jordan, 32, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm
To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
First Coast News
Port of Jacksonville and boat owners prepare for tropical storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leaders at the Port of Jacksonville and Fernandina are gearing up for tropical storm Ian, and so are boat owners across the First Coast. Boats are coming out of the St John’s River as some boat owners prepare for tropical storm Ian. “We secured our...
Nocatee man shares extensive hurricane prep list with neighbors
NOCATEE, Fla. — Buying water and batteries - those are some of the first things most people think of when it comes to preparing for a storm. One Nocatee man is buying those and so much more - he's taking hurricane prep to the next level as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Jacksonville mayor, emergency officials give update on Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, officials in Jacksonville gave an update on the city's preparedness efforts Monday afternoon. Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency responders gave tips on how to keep yourself safe during the storm. "Now is the time to prepare, there is no reason...
Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says 1 woman dead, 5 rescues in red flag conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Red flag conditions continue in Jacksonville Beach on Monday despite much calmer waters. Capt. Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue confirms a woman died from drowning over the weekend. He says they also rescued at least 5 other people from the water. Several victims were...
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry: ‘We can’t afford to be complacent’ as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Sunday morning urged Jacksonville residents to be prepared as the city is expected to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Ian in the coming days. Ian, which is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday, was located about 265 miles south-southeast...
News4Jax.com
Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
Neighbors say grocery stores look like a zoo as locals prep for Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. Action News Jax continues our team coverage from the southside where residents called grocery stores around town a zoo. Hundreds of locals were out today trying to make sure they had everything...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Control Southern building North Jacksonville manufacturing plant
Control Southern can build a manufacturing plant, offices and storage space in North Jacksonville now that the city issued a permit for the $8 million project. The city issued a construction permit Sept. 23 for Jacksonville-based Ladson Construction Co. to build the 39,800-square-foot facility at 11865 Industry Drive, south of Interstate 295 and west of North Main Street.
Red Cross of North Florida brings in specialists ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross of North Florida has already been busy, recently handing out 150 hurricane prep buckets to folks in communities that constantly see flooding from storms. With Tropical Storm Ian on the horizon, they are cranking that up even more. But, some long-time Jacksonville residents...
exoticspotter.com
Mercedes 6x6 | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this absolutely insane 6x6 today! This thing is so crazy. One of my favorite spots this year for sure!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
First Coast News
