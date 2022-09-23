Read full article on original website
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
‘Eco-warrior’ from Albuquerque dies
“There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever,” the New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute said. “He is sorely missed by so many as a dear friend, leader, and mentor.”
2022 Aki Matsuri Festival in Albuquerque celebrates Japanese culture
The Aki Matsuri Festival was back in Albuquerque to celebrate all the things Japanese culture has to offer. The event took place at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.
Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named
The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
Suspect in church security guard homicide appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took […]
Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque police
The suit comes after a man was shot by police in early 2022 after officers thought he had a gun.
Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that hospitalized 1
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday. Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3.
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
Johnny Tapia’s family opens fight shop in his honor
A new fight shop associated with Johnny Tapia's family opened up on Sunday.
Albuquerque police investigating 100th homicide; officials foresee more murders than 2021
The Albuquerque Police Department announced the news Sunday.
Crime Stoppers search for suspects who opened fire outside Albuquerque store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the suspects who opened fire at a grocery store. On Aug. 7, officers were called to Adam’s Food Market on Central. They say the suspects pointed a gun at store staff after some sort of altercation. As they were driving...
Family of man shot, killed by APD holds press conference announcing lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police plans to sue the department and police chief Harold Medina. They believe the police didn’t do all they could to help someone having a mental health crisis. “We are here to remember our baby brother who was taken from us March 19, […]
Nine chefs get ready to compete in ‘Duke it Out’ competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Duke it Out‘ chef competition is pinning nine of the state’s top chef’s against each other to see who will whip up the best dish of the night. Owner and Chef of The Shop Israel Rivera, is coming back for...
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead
The Homicide Unit is investigating. Albuquerque police investigating after person found …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3. Suspect in...
Greek culture celebrated during annual festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Albuquerque Greek Festival is back for the 47th year. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Grecian Festival from September 30 through October 2. There will be Greek cuisines made with lamb, pastries like baklava, a coffee house, a tavern, and jewelry.
Dry and seasonably chilly overnight
Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
Trial starts for 2 Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
Two corrections officers are charged in the case of the death of an inmate.
‘She would love this:’ HS football game honors ABQ girl who died from pediatric cancer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was no coincidence that Wilson Stadium was covered in gold Friday night. The Manzano Monarchs went head to head with the Sandia Madators on the field. But on the sidelines, this was much more than a football game. Friday night, the color gold had a special meaning. “She really was just […]
