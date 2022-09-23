ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Corrales, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
Santa Fe, NM
Real Estate
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Arsonist could be responsible for at least 16 fires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in church security guard homicide appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Work#Botanic Garden#Painting#Rose#Long Term Care Facility#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#City Of Santa Fe#State#Raton Community#Santa Fe Da
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that hospitalized 1

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday. Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Paintings
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Albuquerque police investigating after person found …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3. Suspect in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Greek culture celebrated during annual festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Albuquerque Greek Festival is back for the 47th year. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Grecian Festival from September 30 through October 2. There will be Greek cuisines made with lamb, pastries like baklava, a coffee house, a tavern, and jewelry.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dry and seasonably chilly overnight

Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
ROSWELL, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy