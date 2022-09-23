Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution this week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law:. Thank you, Jefferson County for standing up to tyranny. Scott Desormo. A responsible gun owner should be happy to go through a vetting process. They would pass...
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen Fire Department ‘working on’ petitions to save department
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Petitions are likely to be passed around to save the Copenhagen Fire Department. According to department officials, people from within the fire department are “working on it.”. It comes after the village voted to disband the department because the department didn’t meet village requirements...
wwnytv.com
Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours and a Funeral Mass for Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Richard passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home on Elizabeth Street surrounded by a family that adored and idolized him.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
wwnytv.com
7 News to air political debates
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has confirmed two political debates coming up in October. The first is for state assembly between Scott Gray and Susan Duffy. That’ll air on 7 News on October 5 at 7 pm. The second is in the race for the 24th congressional...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22. Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above. About 100...
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Want a new job? Take your pick!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A job fair this week features nearly 1,000 available positions. WorkPlace director Cheryl Mayforth says 980 positions will be represented. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The job fair is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at...
wwnytv.com
Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and...
northcountrynow.com
Up close in Massena
A display of a gray wolf head and fur pelt was among the attractions at the annual Wildlife Festival at the NYPA Frank S. McCullough Jr. Hawkins Point Visitors Center in Massena, Saturday, Sept. 24. Families, children and NYPA staff enjoyed the activities and animals during the festival. For more photos and story, click here . NYPA photo by Steve Jacobs.
wwnytv.com
Donations sought to preserve cemetery archway
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - It could cost up to $72,000 to fix a historic cemetery archway near Norfolk. The archway at Hale Cemetery is deteriorating and the cemetery association is hoping to preserve it. The historic cemetery has more than 80 gravesites for veterans, some dating all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Hotis Motel to be re-inspected this week
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A deadline has come and gone. So what’s next for the Hotis Motel?. 7 News has learned that Jefferson County Code Enforcement will be re-inspecting the property this week. The code enforcement office issued more than half a dozen violations to the...
wwnytv.com
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
wwnytv.com
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to itself and the neighboring village of Theresa. This scheduled maintenance caused many business owners to close their doors, but others just got craftier. “When there’s no power like this it’s...
wwnytv.com
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Work on the village of Philadelphia’s electrical grid means power will be out for all customers for most of Saturday. Power will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The village’s substation on Church Street is getting an upgrade and there will also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Soluri, Watertown, passed away at home Friday, September 23rd. He was 63 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City of Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly has been charged a second time for falsifying a police report. Skelly was originally charged back in August for falsifying two written statements to Ogdensburg Police, accusing former fire chief Gerald Mack of slicing a tire on his Corvette.
wwnytv.com
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
WETM
Ogdensburg Mayor arrested again on false written statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested for a second time. According to the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s second arrest took place on Friday, September 23. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this arrest was connected to an investigation...
Comments / 0