Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Augusta police investigate Big Apple robbery on Stone Street

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Big Apple store on Stone Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The initial call reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store where he "displayed a gun" and demanded money and merchandise, a news release issued by the Augusta Police Department said on Wednesday.
AUGUSTA, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
WGME

Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose

CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
CORINNA, ME
wabi.tv

Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death

Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
OLD TOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brewer police launch new patrol unit on bikes

BREWER, Maine — If you’ve spent some time around the Brewer waterfront in the past month, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department recently introduced bicycle patrols. Sgt. Brandon Curtis came up with the idea. "It's basically to deter crime, improve...
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
CORINNA, ME
wabi.tv

Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
WATERVILLE, ME
wgan.com

Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients

A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Local news from Maine

