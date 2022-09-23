Read full article on original website
Augusta police investigate Big Apple robbery on Stone Street
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Big Apple store on Stone Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The initial call reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store where he "displayed a gun" and demanded money and merchandise, a news release issued by the Augusta Police Department said on Wednesday.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Trial continues for Corinna man whose baby nearly died from overdose
BANGOR, Maine — A Corinna man made his second court appearance at the Bangor District Court on Wednesday. Zachary Borg, 26, is on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby back in June of 2021. According to police, Borg’s 11-month-old daughter was in cardiac arrest when first responders...
WGME
Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose
CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
wabi.tv
Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death
Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Brewer police launch new patrol unit on bikes
BREWER, Maine — If you’ve spent some time around the Brewer waterfront in the past month, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department recently introduced bicycle patrols. Sgt. Brandon Curtis came up with the idea. "It's basically to deter crime, improve...
Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning. According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.
wgan.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
Resident dies at Penobscot County Jail after 'life threatening situation'
BANGOR, Maine — A resident at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, a Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Facebook post said. According to the post, the individual was found in a "life threatening situation" while a correctional officer conducted a routine population check. The post...
wabi.tv
Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday. This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!. Staff say the kids were super excited. Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
Authorities Investigate Weekend Death Of Penobscot County Jail Inmate
Authorities are investigating an incident during which they say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died over the weekend. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement with limited details regarding the situation. "On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 0520 am, during routine population checks, a correctional officer...
newscentermaine.com
Person at Penobscot County Jail has died
A correctional officer found the person in need of emergency medical care early Sunday morning. Despite attempts to revive the person, they died.
Augusta man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer
BANGOR, Maine — An Augusta man pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday to assaulting a federal officer at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building back in April. Court records say Derik Broox Wight, 41, entered the Augusta building on April 20 and approached the...
Morning Commute Made Messy On Interstate Tuesday Due To Crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of a minor 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. It happened just before 8 AM, a time when a lot of folks are heading to and from work and school along that route. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, while...
wabi.tv
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
wgan.com
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
