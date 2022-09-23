ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues

The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
ATLANTA, GA
Matt Ammendola is released by Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs released kicker Matt Ammendola from the practice squad on Monday after a brutal game in Week 3. The Kansas City Chiefs were sure to make quick work of fixing their woes at kicker, at least if it feels like Harrison Butker is going to remain out with injury. But either way, it meant kicker Matt Ammendola was likely going to be released after a miserable performance for the team against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
