New Mexico school employee accused of raping two special needs students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
Free dental work provided through Farmington event
If children want to attend, they must be accompanied by an adult.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love
Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
Chimney Rock Celebrates 10 Years as National Monument
Chimney Rock National Monument will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a day of educational events and tours. Purgatory Resort announces its 2022-23 season opening date. And get your work done at the La Plata County Clerk and Reporter's Office before Fridays. This story is sponsored by Service Master Restore and TBK Bank
durangotelegraph.com
Bye, bye
I think it’s actually going to happen: One of the Colorado Plateau’s biggest polluters is about to stop polluting. After nearly 50 years of belching tons upon tons of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, mercury and planet-warming carbon dioxide into the air, the last operating unit on the San Juan coal plant in northwest New Mexico is shutting down for good at the end of this month.
ksut.org
La Plata County gets ready to close the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment
Critics of the county and the city of Durango are left wondering where residents will go at the beginning of October, when they can no longer camp on La Posta Road behind Home Depot. Purple Cliffs has been adequate for three years, when unhoused people were evacuated there during the...
