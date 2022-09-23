CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to fall in love with Fiddle! For this 5-year-old cat, music is the key to her happiness. Her foster family reports that singing songs makes Fiddle act extra cuddly (she really has an ear for Beyonce), and she will come running to be serenaded!She is a confident and independent cat who knows what she wants. Fiddle would prefer to be an only pet but could live with another mellow dog or cat that is respectful of her space.Fiddle has a medical condition that will need to be managed by her family, so her ideal home would be with experienced adopters. Fiddle is curious and loves to explore. She'll even sleep in your bed at night!Fiddle is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

