WMUR.com
AG issues cease-and-desist order to New Hampshire Democratic Party over absentee ballot mailings
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the state Democratic Party because of mailings that officials said contained inaccurate information. Officials with the attorney general's office said the New Hampshire Democratic Party sent mailers about absentee ballot applications to voters in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Baker aide sees ‘herd mentality’ in shrinking press corps
A TOP AIDE to Gov. Charlie Baker says the shrinking press corps covering state policy and politics in Massachusetts is having a major impact on how news is reported. Tim Buckley, the governor’s chief of staff, said on The Codcast that fewer reporters covering state government can lead to a “herd mentality” on some stories and less analysis and nuance in coverage overall.
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
NECN
Mass. AG Slaps Cleaning Company With Over $65K in Labor Violations Citations
A cleaning company is facing over $65,000 in citations for allegedly violating state labor laws, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Monday. MP Star Professionals, which operates as Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez, were issued the citations for several alleged violations, including failure to...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: When our children prosper, we all prosper
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Both before, during and now post-pandemic, the Department of Education remains committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments. Support for...
manchesterinklink.com
Annual remembrance: NH firefighters pay respects to members who died in the line of duty
CONCORD, NH — Firefighters, family, and friends gathered in Concord on Saturday at the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial’s 16th annual ceremony. The annual ceremony honors the 92 New Hampshire firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty serving their communities. They regularly put the...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement
PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177,000 people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included the Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
WCVB
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
Massachusetts Police Cite Tens of Thousands of Distracted Drivers
I was driving through the Boston Metro area on Route 128 the other night when a young woman in a Toyota something-or-other signaled to enter the center lane. The only problem was I was already occupying that lane. I could tell by the glare of the cell phone she clutched...
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER SHORTAGE
Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Spurs MA Departments into Action. If you dial 911, it is more than likely a volunteer firefighter will respond to your emergency, but in Massachusetts, there are not enough volunteers. More than half the 360 fire departments in the Bay State are volunteer-run, and rarely do they...
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
Epic Massachusetts crime lab scandal may involve even broader wrongdoing, judge says
A decade-old scandal at a Massachusetts crime lab — which led authorities to dismiss tens of thousands of drug convictions — may involve wrongdoing by more people than was previously known, according to a recent court order. A state Superior Court judge said in a ruling related to...
manchesterinklink.com
AMR releases August opioid report for Manchester
NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, reported that suspected opioid overdoses declined from July to August, although opioid-related deaths remain high. August held 61 opioid overdoses in the Queen City, a five percent decrease from July. As of the end of August, there...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
