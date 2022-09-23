ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 1

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Baker aide sees ‘herd mentality’ in shrinking press corps

A TOP AIDE to Gov. Charlie Baker says the shrinking press corps covering state policy and politics in Massachusetts is having a major impact on how news is reported. Tim Buckley, the governor’s chief of staff, said on The Codcast that fewer reporters covering state government can lead to a “herd mentality” on some stories and less analysis and nuance in coverage overall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire

This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Government
City
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Elections
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: When our children prosper, we all prosper

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Both before, during and now post-pandemic, the Department of Education remains committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments. Support for...
EDUCATION
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement

PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Absentee Voter#Election Local#Local Election#Nhdp
WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177,000 people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included the Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says

A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS: VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER SHORTAGE

Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Spurs MA Departments into Action. If you dial 911, it is more than likely a volunteer firefighter will respond to your emergency, but in Massachusetts, there are not enough volunteers. More than half the 360 fire departments in the Bay State are volunteer-run, and rarely do they...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

AMR releases August opioid report for Manchester

NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, reported that suspected opioid overdoses declined from July to August, although opioid-related deaths remain high. August held 61 opioid overdoses in the Queen City, a five percent decrease from July. As of the end of August, there...
NASHUA, NH
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?

Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy