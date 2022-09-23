Read full article on original website
BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' Is First Album by a Female Group to Debut at No. 1 in 14 Years
BLACKPINK‘s is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with BORN PINK. The South Korean four-piece’s sophomore studio effort debuts with 102,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 75,500 in album sales, 25,000 in streaming equivalent album units (37.49 million on-demand streams of the songs) and 1,500 in track equivalent album units. BORN PINK marks BLACKPINK’s second top 10 entry following THE ALBUM’s debut and peak at No. 2 in 2020, and marks the first time in 14 years that an album from a female group opened atop the chart.
GIVĒON Drops New Track "Time," Co-written by Drake
R&B crooner and Grammy-nominated superstar GIVĒON has released a new single ahead of the release of the upcoming Amsterdam film. The track, titled “Time” is co-written by Drake and Daniel Pemberton. The track was created for the forthcoming David O. Russell mystery comedy, setting the tone for...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
A$AP Rocky Confirms Rolling Loud New York Is His Last Performance Before New Album Drops
A$AP Rocky knows just how to keep his fans on their toes when it comes to new music. Prior to his set for Rolling Loud New York this past weekend, Rocky took to Instagram to let his fans know that new music is on his way. His most recent album Tested launched in 2018 and since then, a new mixtape from the Flack himself has been highly-anticipated.
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
DC Comics Reveals The Joker's Real Name for the First Time
Since debuting in the DC Universe, the true identity of the Joker has been a mystery for all comic book fans. Although many fans have theorized and several mediums have introduced names like Jack Napier and Arthur Fleck, DC Comics has never officially given the character a real name, until now.
Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Collection for BALLY SS23 Might Be the Break That Enlivens the Brand
Making his solo splash in the fashion industry – back in 2015 – as the founder of the prolifically rising label, Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor has garnered the attention and accolades that many burgeoning designers strive for. As a result of his namesake label’s continued success, he eventually raised an eyebrow of the Swiss luxury fashion house BALLY.
Kendrick Lamar Drops Merch from 'The Big Steppers Tour'
Kendrick Lamar just wrapped up the North American leg of his famed The Big Stepper Tour, so before he heads out on his European run, he’s blessing fans who couldn’t attend — or who didn’t want to wait in line at the concert — to pick up some album-inspired merchandise.
Lil Baby Goes Anime for New AXE Grooming Series
2022 has proven to be a track-record year for Lil Baby. The superstar rapper was recently certified Diamond for his “Drip Too Hard” single with Gunna; he’s set to appear on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with a Tears For Fears remix of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” and he just won the coveted Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, at the Black Music Action Coalition’s second annual Music in Action Awards gala with Rémy Martin in Los Angeles.
Moneybagg Yo Flexes His Lavish Lifestyle on New Track “Blow”
Moneybagg Yo has released a new single, rapping about the expensive lifestyle he leads and his ability to “blow” through money, listing off his recent purchases, including a Ferrari. “Blow” debuted on Thursday, coinciding with the Memphis rapper’s 31st birthday. Following the song’s release, Moneybagg Yo spoke about...
UNDERCOVER x WTAPS Joins Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High
Japanese labels UNDERCOVER and WTAPS connected earlier this year on a collaborative two-part “ONE ON ONE” capsule. Now, in continuation of this collection, a three-way collaboration with Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High is set to release. Converse Addict, part of Converse Japan, offers limited quantity product in high-quality presentations of classic Converse silhouettes.
Netflix Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Bloopers
With the recent Tudum: 2022 Netflix Global Fan Festival in full swing, taking place around the globe in countries like South Korea, Europe, America, India, Latin America and Japan, fans have been able to participate and interact with some of their favorite characters. The cast of Stranger Things recently joined...
Can Kim Kardashian Revive Dolce & Gabbana From Its Scandalous Past?
Everything the Kardashians touch, turn to gold…or so they say. Designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce definitely thought so, when they tapped the mega-reality superstar and billionaire to co-design their Spring/Summer 2023 collection, shown at Milan Fashion Week. For those who remember, Stefano Gabbana, who is one-half of D&G, once called the Kardashians “the most cheap people in the world” in a now-deleted Instagram comment. It seems that the designer has ignored or perhaps forgotten his initial stance and is chasing the clout instead.
'Mortal Kombat' Co-Creator Explains Origin of Iconic Dragon Logo
30 years after the release of Midway Games‘ Mortal Kombat, co-creator John Tobias has now revealed the origin of the martial arts fighting game franchise’s iconic dragon logo. Taking to Twitter, Tobias shared that he recently re-discovered his original pencil sketch before outlining the backstory behind the motif.
‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Vince Gilligan and Actress Rhea Seehorn Will Reunite for New Series
Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has cast a familiar face in his new show. The forthcoming series, which has yet to be titled, will see Gilligan once again join forces with Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn. Seehorn portrayed attorney Kim Wexler, appearing in...
James Earl Jones Reportedly Signed Over Rights of Darth Vader's Voice to AI Company
James Earl Jones has reportedly stepped back from voicing Darth Vader after over 40 years. According to a story from Vanity Fair, which focuses on the Ukrainian start-up company Respeecher, the 91-year-old “signed off” on utilizing Respeecher’s AI technology to recreate his voice as Darth Vader. The company used the tech and Jones’ archival recordings to bring Vader to life in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series, although the actor himself guided the performance and will continue to give advice to Respeecher for its future work with Vader.
Watch the New Teaser for ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’
A new trailer is out for the anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a sequel to the eponymous Bleach series based on Tite Kubo’s manga of the same name. It was originally announced in a March 2020 issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump that the manga’s final story arc would receive its own anime.
True Crime Series 'Cops' Receives Reboot at Fox Nation
Two years after the announcement of its cancellation at Parmount Network, true crime series Cops has been picked up by Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation. Cops ended in its 33rd season and was the longest-running reality TV show in America. It was initially pulled from Paramount Network in the summer of 2020 following the events of the killing of George Floy which led to a nationwide protest against police forces. The series was just one of many police-related shows at the time that were dropped or rewritten.
Ferragamo’s SS23 Show Provided a Fiery Debut for Designer Maximilian Davis
Stepping into the arena of wrangling a luxury, heritage fashion house at the height of Fashion Month, newcomer Maximilian Davis seemed well-equipped and up for the challenge at Ferragamo. He closed out Milan Fashion Week with a Spring/Summer 2023 debut collection that ticked all the boxes for a new start and a house rebrand.
‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’ Extends San Diego Run, Cast Celebrates Representation (EXCLUSIVE)
San Diego’s The Old Globe has announced an extension of Aditya Chopra’s “Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical” due to popular demand. The Broadway-bound production has been extended for one week and will now play through Oct. 23, 2022. Chopra’s U.S. stage musical reimagining of his immensely popular 1995 Bollywood film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” commonly abbreviated to DDLJ, addresses the need for cultural unification in a divided world. Shoba Narayan plays Simran, a young Indian American woman whose future is set via an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her strict father...
