Music

Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Pitchfork

Watch Nicki Minaj Perform Career-Spanning Video Vanguard Medley at VMAs 2022

Nicki Minaj performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28) in Newark, New Jersey. She delivered a medley that included “Super Bass,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Moment 4 Life,” “All Things Go,” and more. The Queen rapper also co-hosted the event and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Watch it happen below.
The Independent

2022 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift seen flawlessly rapping all the words to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’

Taylor Swift was spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s MTV VMAs performance on Sunday (28 August).The singer, who is nominated in all five categories for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live to the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture”, per the MTV website.Unlike the regular, silver VMA trophies, the Vanguard...
XXL Mag

Dr. Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Following Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Rihanna has been announced as the performer at next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Dr. Dre has some pointers for the billionaire pop star. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed via Instagram she would be following in Dre's footsteps as the headliner of the NFL's biggest event of the year. The Aftermath founder talked with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, where he spoke about the big news.
Complex

ASAP Rocky Says Rolling Loud NY Will Be His Last Show Until Album Release

ASAP Rocky has fueled fans’ anticipation. Shortly before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York, the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to announce he would no longer do live performances—at least, not until his next album drops. Flacko shared the news on the cover of the fictional Rolling Loud magazine. The image included various subheadings, like “The Death of the Dummy,” as well as supporting cover lines, like “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)

A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
Vibe

Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer

STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
