‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Watch Nicki Minaj Perform Career-Spanning Video Vanguard Medley at VMAs 2022
Nicki Minaj performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28) in Newark, New Jersey. She delivered a medley that included “Super Bass,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Moment 4 Life,” “All Things Go,” and more. The Queen rapper also co-hosted the event and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Watch it happen below.
2022 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift seen flawlessly rapping all the words to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’
Taylor Swift was spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s MTV VMAs performance on Sunday (28 August).The singer, who is nominated in all five categories for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live to the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture”, per the MTV website.Unlike the regular, silver VMA trophies, the Vanguard...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Kim Kardashian Is Humbled by a Form-Fitting Dolce & Gabbana Gown in New Video
Kim Kardashian had a little problem finding her balance in a Dolce & Gabbana number during Milan Fashion Week! On Monday, the 41-year-old Kardashians star shared a hilarious video of her struggling to get from the stairs to the car -- following an after-party for the fashion house's presentation on Saturday.
A$AP Rocky Confirms Rolling Loud New York Is His Last Performance Before New Album Drops
A$AP Rocky knows just how to keep his fans on their toes when it comes to new music. Prior to his set for Rolling Loud New York this past weekend, Rocky took to Instagram to let his fans know that new music is on his way. His most recent album Tested launched in 2018 and since then, a new mixtape from the Flack himself has been highly-anticipated.
Dr. Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Following Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
Rihanna has been announced as the performer at next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Dr. Dre has some pointers for the billionaire pop star. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed via Instagram she would be following in Dre's footsteps as the headliner of the NFL's biggest event of the year. The Aftermath founder talked with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, where he spoke about the big news.
NFL・
Rihanna Is 'Da One' For Apple Music: Singer Confirmed To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Grammy Award-winning pop star Rihanna will take the spotlight at next year's Super Bowl Halftime, new sponsor Apple AAPL Music has said, joining a list of eminent music artists who have headlined a show that rakes in millions of viewers every year. What Happened: The 34-year-old Barbadian singer will perform...
Kid Cudi Unveils ‘Entergalactic’ Tracklist Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz & More
Kid Cudi has unveiled the tracklisting for his much anticipated new album, Entergalactic — check it out below. Set to be released on Friday (September 30), the Cleveland rapper’s eighth studio LP will also act as the musical accompaniment to his new animated Netlfix series of the same name — also due out Friday.
Homecoming: Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rolling Loud With A Star-Studded Set
Nicki Minaj returns to NYC to headline Rolling Loud NYC and shuts the stage down with BIA, G Herbo, Lil Uzi Very & More.
ASAP Rocky Says Rolling Loud NY Will Be His Last Show Until Album Release
ASAP Rocky has fueled fans’ anticipation. Shortly before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York, the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to announce he would no longer do live performances—at least, not until his next album drops. Flacko shared the news on the cover of the fictional Rolling Loud magazine. The image included various subheadings, like “The Death of the Dummy,” as well as supporting cover lines, like “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”
Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)
A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake
While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
Rihanna’s Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show & Twitter Is Beyond Hype
The hype for Super Bowl LVII –which will be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Arizona– is now through the roof. We’re only in week three of the NFL season and have no idea who will be battling it out for the trophy come February, but it’s been announced that the big halftime performer […]
NFL・
Elton John Gives Electrifying Performance at the White House, 'Flabbergasted' After Big Surprise
Elton John gave a dazzling performance on the White House lawn during a musical evening hosted by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, but it was the Rocket Man himself who became speechless and "flabbergasted" after a big surprise. The "That's What Friends Are For" singer brought his majesty...
