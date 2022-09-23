Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max Plus Unveiled In New Grey And Orange Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed the reveal of several colorways these last few months. And as we officially embark on the Fall season, an additional set have been added to the calendar, including this newly-revealed grey and orange colorway. A single shade of grey is used throughout much...
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Take a Detailed Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti"
Believed to be a sample pair, we now have a detailed look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti.” Joining Virgil Abloh‘s still ongoing collaboration lineup with Nike/Jordan Brand, the upcoming take offers a bold design on the classic sneaker. The Off-White™ x Nike...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
hypebeast.com
Nike LeBron 20 GS "Vivid Purple" Pays Tribute to the Lakers for Upcoming October Release
As October rolls around, the NBA is gearing up to kick off its upcoming season. In celebration of the 2022-23 year,. is planning on releasing a selection of basketball shoes in honor of King James himself and his team the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoe arrives dressed in a vivid...
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
hypebeast.com
Bryan Diaz and the Salomon ACS Pro Advanced For Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Salomon’s retrofuturistic ACS Pro Advanced sits at an interesting crossroads of sneaker history. First brought to market in 2005 as the GCS Pro, it was notable for the timing of its arrival (mere months before adidas, who’d owned Salomon since 1997, sold it to the Amer Sports Corporation), its lofty price point ($130 USD, significantly more than most other trail runners in 2005), its advanced cushioning and breathability and its designer (Christian Tresser, who’s also responsible for shoes like the Air Max 97 and the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN). To current Salomon Sportstyle marketing director and this week’s Sole Mates guest Bryan Diaz, it’s the perfect encapsulation of the brand.
hypebeast.com
Gr10k Partners With Salomon for a Quest Low Collaboration
There’s plenty of newness from Salomon to be excited about. The French sports equipment manufacturing company just underwent its first visual rebrand in 12 years and debuted a new MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration at Milan Fashion Week, and now it has just announced its newest Quest Low collaboration alongside Gr10k.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
hypebeast.com
UNDERCOVER x WTAPS Joins Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High
Japanese labels UNDERCOVER and WTAPS connected earlier this year on a collaborative two-part “ONE ON ONE” capsule. Now, in continuation of this collection, a three-way collaboration with Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High is set to release. Converse Addict, part of Converse Japan, offers limited quantity product in high-quality presentations of classic Converse silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Collection for BALLY SS23 Might Be the Break That Enlivens the Brand
Making his solo splash in the fashion industry – back in 2015 – as the founder of the prolifically rising label, Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor has garnered the attention and accolades that many burgeoning designers strive for. As a result of his namesake label’s continued success, he eventually raised an eyebrow of the Swiss luxury fashion house BALLY.
hypebeast.com
Rui Hachimura's Air Jordan 1 Low OG PE "Cranes" Surfaces
Representation from various countries is found throughout Jordan Brand‘s roster of athletes and musicians, and for the former, Rui Hachimura is leading the way for his people in Japan. The pro baller for the Washington Wizards has been fortunate enough to receive a plethora of special player exclusives from the brand that include the Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 36 and more, and now he’s being fashioned a heritage-inspired Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Cranes” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Comes Dressed in Iridescent Royal Blue Details
Has added to its themed-Dunk Low for its latest release. The low-tops have surfaced in a slew of global motifs that detail the classic silhouette for this drop. The offering sees the Nike Dunk Low constructed with a mix of materials, including an iridescent base in a blue-grey color, black leather overlays, mesh tongues and royal blue branding. The Swoosh, although in black, is outlined in royal blue and features a “Just Do It” tag with the global Swoosh logo. A metallic branding can be seen on the mesh tongue and additional globe and peace motifs are seen highlighting the insoles, black midsole and blue outsole to round out the design.
