If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
Digital Trends
Asus’ folding laptop reminds me why I fell in love with folding phones
I’m a huge proponent of folding smartphones, I think the futuristic design provides truly meaningful benefits and using one continues to be a very special experience. Therefore when I was given the chance to live with the Asus Zenbook Fold 17, a folding laptop, it was an opportunity too good to pass by.
PC Magazine
Save On Refurbished Surface Tablets, Laptops Before Sept. 30
Shopping for a portable computer on a budget can be challenging. However, consumers can save hundreds by perusing the refurbished market—full of laptops and tablets that may not offer the latest and greatest internals, but come with enough horsepower to handle serious work like web conferencing and responding to emails.
CBS News
Best deals on Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro laptops this fall
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been shopping around for a new Apple MacBook, we've got good news for you: Amazon is running sales...
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
Phone Arena
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is more affordable than ever before
Well, here's something you don't exactly see every day - the word "affordable" used in the same sentence headline as the convoluted name of Apple's typically extravagant iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast. Released in, well, 2021, this M1-powered giant normally starts at $1,099, and although everyone's expecting an even more...
The Verge
The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off
You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s green. Best Buy is currently offering the green, red, or cream colorways of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for its best price ever. The GPS and cellular-equipped configuration of the Series 7 is typically priced at $499 but is available for just $329. While Apple has everyone focused on the new Series 8, the Series 7 is still every bit the excellent Apple wearable we’ve come to expect. The Series 7 offers a larger screen than its predecessor, and it can charge faster than generations that came before it.
Essentials Fall 100: The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is the perfect fall upgrade for Windows users
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you a Microsoft Windows user? The CBS Essentials team has selected the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro as the must-have...
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
pocketnow.com
Get an iPhone 12 and other great Apple devices on sale today
We have fantastic news for those Apple fans who want to upgrade their devices without having to commit to monthly installments or paying top dollar, as today, you can score great savings on several iPhone and Apple Watch models, where you will find the iPhone 12 selling for as low as $440, and the Apple Watch Series 6 going for $240 in refurbished condition.
Apple Insider
India starts iPhone 14 production, confirms Apple
Apple has announced that, as expected, facilities in India are now producing part of the new iPhone 14 range for local sale. As previously predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Foxconn's plant in India is now confirmed as producing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. "We're excited to be manufacturing...
Digital Trends
The best MacBook Pro bags
MacBooks are expensive investments, so naturally, you should get a bag to safely carry yours around. Whether you are commuting for work or you're a student, you will want a bag that is sturdy, water-resistant, and roomy enough to fit the MacBook and its accessories. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro bags you can buy to keep your computer safe from the elements.
Elite Daily
Customize Your iPhone Lock Screen Even Further With These Widgets
How many Lock Screens have you created for your iPhone since the new iOS 16 came out? If you’re only rocking one, you might want to get in on all the customizations that are available, especially the widgets. Widgetsmith is your go-to when it comes to making a Lock Screen and Home Screen that are perfectly fit to your needs and personality — we’re talking aesthetics, baby. ICYDK, it’s an app that lets you customize your Home and Lock Screens with an extensive widget selection to choose from. It expands your options from the iPhone basics that will make your lock screen one-of-a-kind. Here’s how to use Widgetsmith to add widgets to your iPhone Lock Screen.
