ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Judges Help Raise Over $250,000 for LGBTQ Adoption Agency

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsdqD_0i7jGZE500

RuPaul and the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judges raised more than $250,000 for Extraordinary Families on Thursday night at an event in Hancock Park.

Michelle Visage , Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley and Jeffrey Bower Chapman co-hosted the celebration for the adoption and foster agency that works with LGBTQ+ parents and kids.

World of Wonder co-founder, Drag Race producer and co-host for the night Fenton Bailey announced $250,00 and counting had been donated.

Extraordinary Families CEO Barnaby Murff thanked Bailey, who is also on the organization’s board and has two adopted children with his filmmaker husband Billy Luther.

Murff noted that L.A County has the biggest child welfare system in the country with over 20,000 kids not in their original homes: “Support like this makes it possible for them to be safe and loved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBmZj_0i7jGZE500
Naomi Smalls, Barnaby Murff, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ross Mathews, Fenton Bailey, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Mayhem Miller at World of Wonder’s House of Love x ExtraOrdinary Families Event held on September 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Founded over 30 years ago, the organization seeks to recruit families and care for kids. Murff said, “There were a lot of people in the community in the LGBTQ community who wanted families that weren’t being given the opportunity. So from the very beginning, we’ve been partnered in this effort to create families.”

She said the night was an important culmination of a seed planted over three decades ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nbNP_0i7jGZE500
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Ronan Farrow at World of Wonder’s House of Love x ExtraOrdinary Families Event held on September 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Fellow board member Visage took a moment to address the crowd and champion the organization’s cause. She mentioned that she too had been in a foster home and adopted. “These kids deserve the love and the homes, and I don’t know where I’d be if I wasn’t adopted into the family that I was adopted.” She added, “LGBTQ+ families who want to adopt are often discriminated against and it’s gross that we’re still fighting this fight going into 2023.”

In true Visage fashion, she directed guests to the silent auction and quipped that while there were opportunities for lunch with Mathews and Cressley, she had been left off. At the suggestion of another guest, Visage offered a lunch date that escalated into a lively bidding war.

Hairstylist Chaz Dean got bidding up to $6,500 against another bidder. “How about two dates for $6000 each?” Dean challenged Visage as the stakes got higher. “Two dates? Done. Sold,” Visage said accepting the offer, raising a further $12,000.

RuPaul presented a cake baked by Bailey’s oldest son to celebrate Visage and “Drag Race” producer Randy Barbato’s birthdays.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Meet April Luca, the Architect Behind Variety’s Power of Women Event: I ‘Built My Career in the Business of Vibes’

April Luca, founder of Gold Sky Productions, is an expert in the curious art of curating vibes. “One of my first events was in Soho, N.Y., and a famous radio host leaked the event location on his show that day,” Luca begins with a smile. “The event guest list was already at 500, with a venue cap at 200. Hours before the event started, uninvited guests began lining the streets of Soho, queuing up for the event.” The line snaked around the blocks of Lower Manhattan. The door person was a no-show so Luca started handling her duties herself — at which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA

Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches

Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Univision’s KMEX Marks 60 Years On Air in L.A.: ‘We Have a Connection to the Community Unlike Any Other Broadcast Entity’

A Los Angeles broadcasting pioneer is set to reach its 60th on-air anniversary this week, a milestone sparked by technological innovation in an earlier era of television. And it comes as Univision’s KMEX-TV and other local TV stations are under increasing pressure to reinvent themselves for a new era that brings new expectations from its core audience. KMEX-TV, now known as Univision Los Angeles and owned by TelevisaUnivision, signed on the air as channel 34 at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 29, 1962, becoming the first Spanish-language TV station to serve the region. Over six decades and counting, KMEX-TV has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Ross, CA
younghollywood.com

The Most Hype-Worthy Musical Artists Coming to L.A. This Fall!

( © Pedro Gomes/Redferns via Getty Images) As we’ve already recently mentioned, there is no shortage of great new music this Fall. Fortunately, with new music dropping, it only makes sense that L.A. has an impressive line-up of concerts happening within the coming months. To help you keep track of all the great artists coming to town, here’s our list of the hottest artists performing in L.A. this Fall!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood

Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Trixie Mattel
Person
Leona Lewis
Person
Michelle Visage
Person
Carson Kressley
Person
Rupaul
Person
Naomi Smalls
Person
Ross Mathews
Let's Eat LA

The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall

The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless

Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price

Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances

While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Lgbtq Adoption Agency#Extraordinary Families
1029thebuzz.com

Criminal Charges Loom for Marilyn Manson

The Los Angeles County DA Office is allowing the facts to build before formally leveling criminal abuse charges against Brian Warner (AKA Marilyn Manson). The majority of criminal material arises from actress and former partner, Evan Rachel Wood, however, ….”there is more material that is still outstanding. [sic] We do not have a timeline for the additional submission from the LASD,'” the office wrote in a statement. “Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberatively review everything that has been submitted prior to making a filing decision. This review will take some time, but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples Roar Through a Heroines’ Double-Header at the Greek: Concert Review

If the planet was under threat of annihilation from beyond, and we had to present our divine or interplanetary overlords with just two musical emissaries to make a case that humankind is worth being spared as a species, Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples might be the couple we’d want to pick. Fortunately, with no such emergency yet in sight, they’ve managed to pair up of their own volition for a segment of Raitt’s current headlining tour that makes for a two-sided portrait of what heart, soul and understated heroism look like in music. Not that those kinds of superlatives showed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy