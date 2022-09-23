ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Aviation company used for migrant flights contributed to DeSantis allies

By Gloria Oladipo in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtuGg_0i7jFz1400
Ron DeSantis in Tampa, Florida, in August. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

The transportation service company that the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, used to arrange flights for migrants to Martha’s Vineyard has contributed money to the governor’s top allies and has connections to a Florida official in charge of its immigration policy.

Vertol Systems Inc, an Oregon-based aviation company that DeSantis used to fly asylum seekers to the affluent, liberal-leaning Massachusetts island, has connections to DeSantis’s political allies and has donated money to various campaigns, NBC News reported .

The company once had legal representation from the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who was previously part of DeSantis’ transition team when he became governor, and Gaetz’s former law partner, Larry Keefe, who now works as the state’s “public safety tsar” and carries out the controversial relocation program, the Tampa Bay Times reported .

Keefe has previously represented Vertol in dozens of lawsuits between 2010 and 2017, the Times also reported.

Florida state representative Jay Trumbull Jr, a Republican involved in obtaining funding for the relocation program as appropriations committee chair, received a $1,000 donation from Vertol during his campaign for Florida state senate this year, reported the Intercept .

The company also donated over $12,000 in total to various Florida political campaigns, including $2,500 to a Super Pac that supported Gaetz.

DeSantis’ administration has continually refused to release information on money it has given Vertol for its role in relocating asylum seekers.

So far, the company was awarded a $12m contract and has received more than $1m from Florida to fly asylum seekers to Democrat-led northern cities, reported NBC News , including migrants who are located in other states.

Public records have confirmed that Florida paid Vertol $615,000 last week to recruit about 50 Venezuelan migrants in Texas and fly them to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, with authorities noting that many migrants were tricked into going under the guise of receiving relocation resources like cash assistance and job training, when no arrangement had been made with the island.

The chartered flights are currently the subject of a criminal investigation in Texas as well as a civil suit from the asylum seekers themselves who say they were deceived into going.

The company was had also been expected to fly another group of asylum seekers on Tuesday to an airport located near Joe Biden’s beach house in Delaware, but the charter flight never arrived , though Florida gave Vertol an additional $950,000.

As a result, 20 migrants who were hoping to travel to the state were left stranded in San Antonio, reported the Miami Herald , with a source familiar with the governor’s thinking telling NBC News that the governor purposely left people in the dark about the flight’s plans.

DeSantis’ administration has not released details of the contract it awarded to Vertol, or disclosed why Vertol was selected to conduct the relocation program, or answered inquiries as to whether multiple bids were solicited in regards to the program, as is required by law, reported the Times.

While DeSantis has defended the program, his administration has faced intense criticism that they did not have budget authority to fly asylum seekers, reports Politico , and Florida lawmakers have questioned whether the flights were legal.

Lawyers representing the migrants have also argued that their clients are not “unauthorized aliens”, but are asylum seekers, which is a distinct, legal category.

Comments / 14

lynejo
3d ago

This is corruption of the highest order. The kind I'd expect to see in third countries. We really trying.

Reply
6
ReelPatriot
3d ago

So what ? What’s next, the jet fuel used was purchased by a company that donated to his campaign?

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Government
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Larry Keefe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octavio Jones Reuters#Vineyard#Vertol Systems Inc#Nbc News#The Tampa Bay Times#Republican#Senate#Intercept#A Super Pac
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Florida counties face evacuations from category 2 storm as winds reach 100mph

Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Florida amid warnings of life-threatening conditions from Hurricane Ian in the coming days. The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Monday and is tracking to hit Florida as a major, Category 4 hurricane by mid-week. Conditions in western Cuba will deteriorate this evening with significant winds and storm surge of up to 14 feet.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned people to prepare but not panic. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov. DeSantis said. On Monday afternoon, the storm was rated a Category...
FLORIDA STATE
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy