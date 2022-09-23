AG Issues Cease and Desist Order to N.H. Democratic Party Over Mailers

Read full article on original website
Net Metering: This time, It Might Be Different
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. DONALD M. KREIS, Power to the People. Four years and (for reasons I...
Checklist Purge Removes Almost 250,000 N.H. Voters
Figures released after the state primary election by the Secretary of State’s Office indicate that almost one-quarter of a million voters have been removed from checklists across the state since the 2020 general election. The voting rolls are generally purged every 10 years of those who have not voted...
44 Days Until Elections, Buttigieg Helps Dems Get The Party Started
MANCHESTER – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told a sold-out fundraising dinner of 700 Democrats Saturday that the midterm elections present an opportunity to change the future and Republicans have given everyone the most important reason to get out and vote on Nov. 8. With the election 44 days...
Ryan Guptill’s Judicial Nomination Lauded at Hearing
CONCORD – Ryan Guptill, the governor’s nominee to become a Circuit Court judge, went to a public hearing Friday with questions posed about how he would handle the backlog of cases, involuntary emergency admission hearings, and the lack of public defenders slowing the process. A former public defender,...
2 N.H. Guys Bring Belushi’s Farm Cannabis To Just Over The Border in Maine
New Hampshire residents Paul Morrissette and Ryan Ward of East Coast Cannabis in Eliot and Lebanon, Maine, have put together a deal with Jim Belushi’s company Belushi’s Farm to have the Blues Brothers brand of cannabis products for sale in their Eliot and Lebanon, Maine stores. Belushi’s Farm products are based in Eagle Point, Oregon.
Sununu and Sherman Disagree On Education Funding at Forum on Disability Policy
MANCHESTER – The state’s two gubernatorial candidates were interviewed separately in a town hall-style online forum on state disability policy Tuesday and took separate approaches to Education Freedom Accounts among other issues. Democratic nominee Dr. Thomas Sherman was interviewed first, followed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, in a...
October Is Festival Time in N.H. and Lots To Do Outdoors
SANDWICH – October is fair season in New Hampshire and for good reason, attendance is expected to be up this year. After a few years of a pandemic social distancing, COVID-19 is not over but lots of relatively safe outdoor events await and expect people to flock back to brew fests, pumpkin fests, agricultural fairs, and a few new events this year.
State Investor Guide Published for First Time To Help Avoid Fraud
CONCORD – Investor literacy is the goal of a new state initiative aimed at educating the general public on how to safely grow their money. A free, 68-page book, “New Hampshire Investor Guide” published in both English and Spanish, was unveiled Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office complete with a glossary with definitions for “glide path,” “load” and “expense ratio” that can make many novice investors’ eyes roll when they meet with a broker for the first time.
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan – A Balancing Act with Forward Momentum
David Scanlan, New Hampshire’s new Secretary of State, seeks to balance the interests of the broadest cross section of voters at the same time that he continues to move the state forward in terms of providing access to the sacred right to vote. We caught up with him recently...
DHHS Shows How To Withdraw COVID-19 Vaccine Info from N.H. Immunization Registry
Editor’s note: This DHHS news release was sent today at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Gov. Chris Sununu sent a news release Friday, May 20 at 4:54 p.m. saying he signed HB 1608 and 54 other bills into law. Sununu’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Friday. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson; Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack; Rep. Tony Lekas, R-Hudson; and Rep. Tom Lanzara, R-Nashua. The bill said: This bill requires the department of health and human services to inform the public of the opportunity for individuals to withdraw their Covid-19 vaccination status from the state immunization registry.
Martha’s Vineyard Exploitation Reminiscent of Earlier Case in New Hampshire
“Reverse Freedom Riders” Were Bused to NH 60 Years Ago. Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. By ARNIE ALPERT, Active with the Activists. On a...
Pro Trump Candidates Take Top GOP Posts in N.H. Primary
CONCORD — Three solid Trump supporters won the Republican nominations for the three federal offices in Tuesday’s primary election, while two candidates endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu failed to win their party’s nominations. Sununu cruised to victory easily defeating his five opponents and will face Democrat Dr....
N.H. Lawmakers Pass Reduced Energy Assistance Program
Lawmakers Thursday rejected a planned $100 million program to help state residents with energy costs this winter proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu and instead approved a less expensive program targeted to low-and middle-income residents. House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, called the governor’s program to give every electric customer a...
SOS Scanlan: ‘N.H. Knows How To Do Elections’
CONCORD – As the polls were closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2022 Primary Elections, Secretary of State David Scanlan was still at the office after a day of touring polling places around the state. “It was a routine election,” Scanlan said. “New Hampshire knows how to do...
Lawmakers Uphold All Eight of Gov. Sununu’s Vetoes
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday had a perfect record as the legislature sustained all eight of his vetoes including one that would have enhanced regulations for siting landfills that was overridden in the House. The bills ranged from landfill siting to masks in public schools and redrawing the...
N.H. Primary Elections With Monitors and Audits
InDepthNH.org will have the results of the 2022 New Hampshire State Primary Election on Wednesday. People were still voting when this story was written Tuesday. There were some noteworthy additions to the 2022 New Hampshire State Primary Election on this rainy Tuesday. Besides the usual bake sales and outdoor campaigning...
Late Summer Fishing in N.H.
Even though it is mid-September, and the official start of fall is just a few short days away, I am not giving up on summer. The cold mornings and warm sunny days is a sure sign of what is around the corner. I have just finished stacking some cord wood for the fireplace and I am ready for fly tying season, but I’m not that ready.
Granite Staters Get Involved in Reproductive Rights Movement in Record Numbers
CONCORD, NH – The dangerous and chilling Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to be felt across the country and here in northern New England. New attempts to restrict or ban abortion are happening nearly every day, making it extremely challenging to keep up with the current legality of abortion in any given state. Today, one in three women live in a state where abortion is banned.
Radio Free New Hampshire: Big Lies That Linger and The Opposite of Hate
The primaries are coming up: a good time for our Republican friends to repudiate the big lie once and for all. Democrats have their own favorite lies, of course, but right now the sins of the donkey seem small in comparison. Put simply, Democrats aren’t burning down government buildings these days, nor are they striving to overturn valid election results.
Updated COVID-19 Booster Doses Available in Granite State
Concord, NH – The NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces the updated COVID-19 Omicron booster doses are now available statewide at established COVID-19 vaccination locations such as provider offices, pharmacies and urgent care centers. The Omicron booster doses, also called bivalent doses, are updated versions of...
