ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AG Issues Cease and Desist Order to N.H. Democratic Party Over Mailers

By AG news release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#N H#Cease And Desist#Ag#Nhdp#Board Of Elections#State S Office
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

2 N.H. Guys Bring Belushi’s Farm Cannabis To Just Over The Border in Maine

New Hampshire residents Paul Morrissette and Ryan Ward of East Coast Cannabis in Eliot and Lebanon, Maine, have put together a deal with Jim Belushi’s company Belushi’s Farm to have the Blues Brothers brand of cannabis products for sale in their Eliot and Lebanon, Maine stores. Belushi’s Farm products are based in Eagle Point, Oregon.
LEBANON, ME
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu and Sherman Disagree On Education Funding at Forum on Disability Policy

MANCHESTER – The state’s two gubernatorial candidates were interviewed separately in a town hall-style online forum on state disability policy Tuesday and took separate approaches to Education Freedom Accounts among other issues. Democratic nominee Dr. Thomas Sherman was interviewed first, followed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, in a...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Investor Guide Published for First Time To Help Avoid Fraud

CONCORD – Investor literacy is the goal of a new state initiative aimed at educating the general public on how to safely grow their money. A free, 68-page book, “New Hampshire Investor Guide” published in both English and Spanish, was unveiled Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office complete with a glossary with definitions for “glide path,” “load” and “expense ratio” that can make many novice investors’ eyes roll when they meet with a broker for the first time.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

DHHS Shows How To Withdraw COVID-19 Vaccine Info from N.H. Immunization Registry

Editor’s note: This DHHS news release was sent today at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Gov. Chris Sununu sent a news release Friday, May 20 at 4:54 p.m. saying he signed HB 1608 and 54 other bills into law. Sununu’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Friday. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson; Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack; Rep. Tony Lekas, R-Hudson; and Rep. Tom Lanzara, R-Nashua. The bill said: This bill requires the department of health and human services to inform the public of the opportunity for individuals to withdraw their Covid-19 vaccination status from the state immunization registry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Lawmakers Pass Reduced Energy Assistance Program

Lawmakers Thursday rejected a planned $100 million program to help state residents with energy costs this winter proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu and instead approved a less expensive program targeted to low-and middle-income residents. House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, called the governor’s program to give every electric customer a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Late Summer Fishing in N.H.

Even though it is mid-September, and the official start of fall is just a few short days away, I am not giving up on summer. The cold mornings and warm sunny days is a sure sign of what is around the corner. I have just finished stacking some cord wood for the fireplace and I am ready for fly tying season, but I’m not that ready.
HOBBIES
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Granite Staters Get Involved in Reproductive Rights Movement in Record Numbers

CONCORD, NH – The dangerous and chilling Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to be felt across the country and here in northern New England. New attempts to restrict or ban abortion are happening nearly every day, making it extremely challenging to keep up with the current legality of abortion in any given state. Today, one in three women live in a state where abortion is banned.
ADVOCACY
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Radio Free New Hampshire: Big Lies That Linger and The Opposite of Hate

The primaries are coming up: a good time for our Republican friends to repudiate the big lie once and for all. Democrats have their own favorite lies, of course, but right now the sins of the donkey seem small in comparison. Put simply, Democrats aren’t burning down government buildings these days, nor are they striving to overturn valid election results.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy