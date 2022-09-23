Transfer truck overturned near Ravenel Bridge Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in downtown Charleston Friday morning.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the transfer truck overturned on its side along Morrison Drive near the bridge around 9:15 a.m.

Crews were waiting on a tow truck with the capability to move the large vehicle. The truck was still on its side at noon.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to overturn. No injuries were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.