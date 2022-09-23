Read full article on original website
Immortality Wiki Guide
IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
Feats and Achievements List
Shovel Knight Dig features 50 Achievements, known as Feats, for you to complete as you dig your way toward a final brawl with the sticky-fingered villain, Drill Knight. Feats are entirely optional and you'll likely find yourself completing some Feats organically while others are incredibly specific goals that'll ask you to employ new and creative techniques to earn the achievement.
Dani's Story
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dani’s Story Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
Killstreaks
Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are powerful rewards that are earnt by players that have reached a certain threshold of kills or scored enough points during a match. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each Killstreak, including their unlock level, their cost to use, and a summary of their primary uses and capabilities.
How Are You Feeling About the Future of Halo?
Though once the talk amongst FPS fans, Halo's popularity over the years has wavered even amongst the most dedicated fans. From its inception, it helped push the FPS genre forward on home consoles and was often considered one of the gold standards for an FPS on consoles. We've seen numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs; while some were successful, others were not. Even the most recent release, Halo Infinite, has drawn lots of criticism for its handling of the multiplayer mode and the lack of split-screen, Forge, and online co-op game modes, some of which are still not available nine months after launch.
Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed - Accolades Trailer
Citizens of planet Earth, Crypto's arrival has filled many hearts with fear and joy! With a user score of 8.3 on Metacritic and very positive reviews on Steam, we'd like to congratulate Black Forest Games on their world dominatio- we mean triumph!
You Can Play an Amazing 2D Mario Game In Mario Maker 2 - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5: 0G9-XN4-FNF.Following three years of uncertainty, E3 is set to return in 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center for an in-person experience.A new Silent Hill game may be on its way, according to a Korean rating. Some have speculated that the title could allude to a playable teaser, not unlike PT, the last mainline Silent Hill release.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
PUBG Mobile's Anti-Cheat System, Fog of War, has Reduced Cheating by 50%
PUBG Mobile has been disrupting cheaters since the release of its anti-cheat software, Fog of War. Fog of War is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. Since the release of this software, cheating in the title has gone down significantly. Here's what Krafton had to say about Fog of War in a report by Eurogamer:
Genshin Impact 3.1 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
An Unknown Silent Hill Game Has Seemingly Been Rated in Korea
A new Silent Hill game called The Short Message may be on its way, according to a Korean rating. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (via Gematsu) has given a rating to the previously unannounced Silent Hill: The Short Message. Unfortunately, it’s not known what this new game is, or even what platforms it will appear on. Some have speculated that the title could allude to a playable teaser, not unlike PT, the last mainline Silent Hill release.
