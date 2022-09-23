ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a collision that happened in Southington on Tuesday evening. Police identified the rider as 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville. They said Sanabria was on a 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle headed northbound on Queen Street around 6:23 p.m. In the area of 279...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford

Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glastonbury, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor

WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading north on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
Eyewitness News

Man seriously hurt in Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man from Ashford was seriously hurt in a crash in Plainville on Sunday night. According to sate police, the man was operating a motorcycle on Interstate 84 east in the center lane near exit 34 just before 10 p.m. when he swerved to the left.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A jewelry store burglary in Tolland drew the attention of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad. Troopers said it happened around at Morande Jewelers at Fieldstone Commons. They said the burglary happened sometime overnight. State police responded around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. They...
TOLLAND, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wfsb#Route 2#Eyewitness News
FOX 61

Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen ATM from New Haven found along Route 8 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An ATM that was reported stolen out of New Haven was found discarded along a highway in Bridgeport on Monday. State police reported that troopers found the machine while patrolling along Route 8. Troopers said they quickly figured out that the ATM was stolen out of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Tolland jewelry stores close amid Major Crimes larceny investigation

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Jewelry stores at Fieldstone Commons in Tolland closed on Wednesday due to a larceny-related Major Crimes investigation, police said. According to the Tolland Police Department, there is an active police presence at Fieldstone Commons with state police’s Eastern District Major Crimes unit on scene. Police said several businesses are being impacted, […]
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury

*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
FOX 61

Ballistic evidence links Willimantic man to 2 shooting incidents: Police

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic man was arrested Monday after an investigation linked him to two separate shooting incidents. On August 26, Willimantic police were called to Cameo Drive on the report of someone run over by a car. During an investigation by the Willimantic Accident Reconstruction Team and Detective Division, they learned that Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva had reportedly fired at least one round from a rifle.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Reckless driving reports investigated in Wethersfield

Here's Lost & Pound for Sunday, Sept. 25. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday looks pretty good, but there's still a risk for a scattered shower or storm. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NECN

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy