2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified
Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies Bessemer hit-and-run victim
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the hit-and-run victim that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene following the collision […]
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday-night crash on Birmingham’s Southside
A motorcyclist died early this morning following a Sunday-night crash on Birmingham’s Southside. The wreck happened at 7 p.m. on Highland Avenue at 21st Place South. Authorities said Anthony Lynn Trussell, 36, was the lone rider on the motorcycle. He lost control of the bike and struck a curb.
Death penalty sought for 70-year-old suspect in deadly shootings at Vestavia Hills church
The state will seek the death penalty for a 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced the state’s intentions in court Monday morning. Carr’s statement’s came during Robert Findlay Smith’s arraignment on indictments...
23-year-old shot by Birmingham police identified; investigation ongoing by state agents
A man shot by Birmingham police Saturday afternoon has now been identified. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the wounded suspect as Dontrell Lerrell Moore. He is 23. Two West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a...
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation
Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death
A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Body of missing boater is recovered
PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
I-20/59 Westbound Lanes Closed Due to Crash Monday
The Alabama Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies are working a crash on I-20/59 westbound that has snarled traffic and continues to cause delays Monday afternoon. According to a tweet on ALDOT West Central Twitter, the crash occurred near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County. All westbound lanes were closed...
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light. The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist...
Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments. TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.
17-year-old killed in rollover crash in western Jefferson County now ID’d
A 17-year-old killed in a crash in western Jefferson County has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Wyatt Hunter Sargent. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51 a.m., he lost control of his...
