Jefferson County, AL

AL.com

2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-runs now identified

Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-runs in Jefferson County late last week, and their names have now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, and Brian Allen Wyatt, 41, of Birmingham. Self was killed about 2:15 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Bessemer hit-and-run victim

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the hit-and-run victim that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene following the collision […]
BESSEMER, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation

Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Body of missing boater is recovered

PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light. The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments. TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

17-year-old killed in rollover crash in western Jefferson County now ID’d

A 17-year-old killed in a crash in western Jefferson County has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Wyatt Hunter Sargent. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51 a.m., he lost control of his...
AL.com

AL.com

