Illinois Basketball: 4-star 2023 guard finishes up Illini official visit
Just about a month ago, the Illinois basketball team added their first member of the class of 2023. The addition of Amani Hansberry was huge for the Illini back on August 28. Hansberry is a 6-foot-8 forward who is going to do wonders in the paint. But he is the lone commitment so far for the 2023 class.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates rehab status for Illinois RB Josh McCray
The Illinois offense will hopefully be getting a big boost in the next 2 weeks with the return of RB Josh McCray. Speaking to the press on Monday, head coach Bret Bielema said that McCray is running on land, and would indeed be returning this week or next. Illinois has...
Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini
While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
mahometdaily.com
Jim Risley inducted into Mahomet-Seymour Hall of Fame
Circumstances can change everything. No one knows this better than Jim Risley, who is chairman of the Hall of Fame committee for the Mahomet-Seymour Education Foundation. Risley arrived at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) intent on the four announced inductees who would be honored prior to the Bulldogs’ football homecoming contest.
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
Central Illinois Proud
State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
eastridgenewsonline.com
‘Bloodanooga’ to Make Epic Return to UTC
The UT-Chattanooga campus will be rockin’ this week, as the university and Blood Assurance host the semi-annual Bloodanooga blood drive. The event’s theme is ‘80s rock music, an ode to Stranger Things character, Eddie Munson. The two-day blood drive will take place Sept. 28-29, from 10 a.m.-6...
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found
UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
osfhealthcare.org
Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary
Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Prep vs. Heritage. Chatt Prep is in their first season of varsity football. The team won their first game in program history in late August against Copper Basin. Heritage beats Chattanooga Prep, 47-0.
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand
PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
WDEF
Local teenager is known worldwide for her modeling, but she is much deeper than her beauty
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Try this for a scenario…. You’re an 18-year-old woman from Chattanooga, and you’re known worldwide. One might think that person would have the world in her hands. But don’t let the face of AnnaKate Jolly fool you. There’s a lot more to AnnaKate...
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
wmot.org
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The park will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of the South Cumberland State Park. According to a news release, South Cumberland had become too large to manage as a single park. Most of the new park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.
25newsnow.com
2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
