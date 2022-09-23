Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place,’ Deacon Makes a Move That Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]
Has he forgotten what happens when one plays with fire?. The week of September 26, The Bold and the Beautiful traps Deacon “between a rock and a hard place,” Sean Kanan tells Soap Opera Digest. On one hand, he’s got Sheila using his hovel as Madwoman Central. On the other, he’s got The Young and the Restless’ Nikki putting the screws to him for intel on Diane. And on the other other — aren’t we out of hands by now? — he’s got Diane, who’ll be none too pleased if he gives her archenemy the ammunition to blow her out of the water.
The Voice Recap: A New Frontrunner Raises the Roof Along With the Bar
In some ways, every season of The Voice is the same, right? Early on — and it never fails — we wind up picking a favorite or favorites, only for them to wind up getting cut by the end of the Live Playoffs (if not sooner). But I really don’t think that’s going to happen with the four-chair turn who especially dazzled Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello in Monday’s episode. The artist in question — the last one reviewed down below — is blessed with a voice that just doesn’t quit — maybe because it’s so mammoth...
Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her husband Colin Jost named their son Cosmo after throwing 'a bunch of letters together'
Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she named her one-year-old son, Cosmo, after putting 'a bunch of letters together.'. The talented actress, 37, told the backstory and reaction to the name during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The beauty shares her son with husband, Colin Jost, 40, and...
Maren Morris Reveals Performing Is Her ‘Therapy’ Amid Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris, 32, is not letting her recent feud with Brittany Aldean take away from the enjoyment of performing to her fans. The country singer, who made headlines with the wife of Jason Aldean last month, admitted she’s doing “good” despite the negativity that was brought on after she called out a seemingly transphobic social media post made by Brittany.
Comments / 0