Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place,’ Deacon Makes a Move That Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]

Has he forgotten what happens when one plays with fire?. The week of September 26, The Bold and the Beautiful traps Deacon “between a rock and a hard place,” Sean Kanan tells Soap Opera Digest. On one hand, he’s got Sheila using his hovel as Madwoman Central. On the other, he’s got The Young and the Restless’ Nikki putting the screws to him for intel on Diane. And on the other other — aren’t we out of hands by now? — he’s got Diane, who’ll be none too pleased if he gives her archenemy the ammunition to blow her out of the water.
The Voice Recap: A New Frontrunner Raises the Roof Along With the Bar

In some ways, every season of The Voice is the same, right? Early on — and it never fails — we wind up picking a favorite or favorites, only for them to wind up getting cut by the end of the Live Playoffs (if not sooner). But I really don’t think that’s going to happen with the four-chair turn who especially dazzled Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello in Monday’s episode. The artist in question — the last one reviewed down below — is blessed with a voice that just doesn’t quit — maybe because it’s so mammoth...
