Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Judge who bragged to colleagues about pulling a gun on a 'big Black man' in court should be removed from office, conduct panel says
Robert J. Putorti, who pulled a loaded gun on a Black defendant in court near Albany, should be removed from office, said New York's conduct panel.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Dangerous dog held in isolation for nearly 15 months due to court delays
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates the court battle that has kept a dog in shelter isolation, without exercise or veterinary care, for nearly 15 months. “Kenzo” was deemed a dangerous dog, biting two different people in the course of two years, triggering a Florida law that means a death sentence for the animal; but his owners appealed, thinking a decision would be quick.
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
BENCHSLAP: Eleventh Circuit Rips Trial Judge's Ruling In Trump Warrant Case
“Whether a court should exercise its equitable jurisdiction in this context ‘is subject to the sound discretion of the district court,'” wrote Judges Grant and Brasher, both Trump appointees, and Judge Rosenbaum, who was put on the bench by Obama. “But that discretion is not boundless.”. In...
Missouri Supreme Court fines Kim Gardner $750 for professional misconduct
The Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Tuesday and fined her $750, finding that she violated professional misconduct rules during the investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. The court’s decision marks the final step in an ethics probe that began in July 2018. It aligns with the recommendation from a […] The post Missouri Supreme Court fines Kim Gardner $750 for professional misconduct appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Man beaten in violent arrest video in Arkansas sues officers
Attorneys for a man who was beaten and held down by three law enforcement officers in Mulberry, Arkansas, during an arrest this month that was caught on a widely seen video recorded by a bystander have filed a federal lawsuit against the officers. The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf...
South Carolina judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional
A South Carolina judge this week ruled that authorizing the execution of inmates by firing squad or the electric chair is unconstitutional. In a 39-page opinion issued Tuesday, 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman said South Carolina “turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die.”
Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case
A federal appeals court has ruled that Pennsylvania may not keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago. Eric Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014. That was days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania violated the parents’ constitutional rights by keeping the guns weapons indefinitely.
Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case
A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
Lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riot after he was identified through TikTok videos
66-year-old David Johnston from Summerville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to his role in the Capitol riot and was charged alongside his neighbor.
Arizona Legislature won't defend law banning filming of police
Leer en español No one showed in U.S. District court to defend the new law that would bar people from filming police at close range. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi suspended the law taking effect when he ordered an injunction on Sept. 9. ...
U.S. urges appeals court to block Trump from reviewing classified records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump has failed to provide evidence he declassified any records the FBI seized from his Florida estate and he is not entitled to review them or have them returned, the U.S. Justice Department has argued to a federal appeals court. Prosecutors have asked the...
Judge refuses Lindell motion to dismiss suit brought by voting machine company
The complaint is one of a flurry of cases filed after the 2020 election by Smartmatic and Dominion against Trump allies and media outlets who have spread false allegations about the companies’ voting systems.
QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa man was convicted Friday of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate, one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. Jensen was convicted on all counts, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket. During the trial’s closing arguments, a prosecutor accused Jensen of “weaponizing” rioters by taking the lead in chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a staircase. A reporter’s video of the confrontation went viral.
City of Wichita working to fix police property and evidence issues
An audit has uncovered security issues with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence facility. City Manager Robert Layton says it appears evidence is not being properly maintained or stored.
Griffin files notice of appeal as Congress is asked to consider barring more J6 rioters from office
Former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin filed a notice of appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court Tuesday, indicating that he plans to challenge a ruling earlier this month barring him from holding elected office for his participation in the Capitol riot. The following day, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics...
