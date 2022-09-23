ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardy County, WV

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dangerous dog held in isolation for nearly 15 months due to court delays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates the court battle that has kept a dog in shelter isolation, without exercise or veterinary care, for nearly 15 months. “Kenzo” was deemed a dangerous dog, biting two different people in the course of two years, triggering a Florida law that means a death sentence for the animal; but his owners appealed, thinking a decision would be quick.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court fines Kim Gardner $750 for professional misconduct

The Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Tuesday and fined her $750, finding that she violated professional misconduct rules during the investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.  The court’s decision marks the final step in an ethics probe that began in July 2018. It aligns with the recommendation from a […] The post Missouri Supreme Court fines Kim Gardner $750 for professional misconduct appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

South Carolina judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional

A South Carolina judge this week ruled that authorizing the execution of inmates by firing squad or the electric chair is unconstitutional. In a 39-page opinion issued Tuesday, 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman said South Carolina “turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsRadio WILK

Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case

A federal appeals court has ruled that Pennsylvania may not keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago. Eric Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014. That was days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania violated the parents’ constitutional rights by keeping the guns weapons indefinitely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case

A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa man was convicted Friday of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate, one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. Jensen was convicted on all counts, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket. During the trial’s closing arguments, a prosecutor accused Jensen of “weaponizing” rioters by taking the lead in chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a staircase. A reporter’s video of the confrontation went viral.
DES MOINES, IA
