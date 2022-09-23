I used to associate fall with toning down my wardrobe, but this season, it's quite the opposite. With dopamine dressing on the rise (aka wearing bold clothing that makes you happy), fall is no longer synonymous with warm neutrals and dark hues. In fact, the dopamine-dressing trend is bigger than ever, and I'm preparing my wardrobe accordingly. If you want to follow my lead, start by clearing a few racks for bubblegum-pink pieces, revealing cut-outs, and compliment-worthy prints. Feeling like you need a bit of visual inspiration? As always, Net-a-Porter's site is right on-trend and filled to the brim with mood-boosting pieces that you'll want to wear again and again. I've curated my favorites below, but I had to hold myself back because everything from the retailer is just so good.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO