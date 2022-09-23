ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police identify man shot to death in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the personwho was shot and killed in Millvale on Friday evening. Officials say 32-year-old Demetrius Clay was found dead in the 3200 block of Beekman Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say Clay had sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, multiple people...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
#Shooting#Police#Docs#Violent Crime
Police: Man found shot at gas station on Cincinnati's west side

CINCINNATI — Colerain police are investigating after a shooting overnight Monday. Police say they were called to a Speedway Gas Station on Colerain Avenue around 1 a.m. That's where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound but police said the shooting happened elsewhere. The victim was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment

GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
OFFICER BURTON'S BADGE NUMBER RETIRED

(Richmond, IN)--There was a solemn service inside the Richmond City Building in advance of the public visitation on Sunday. It was held to permanently honor Officer Seara Burton through the retirement of her badge number. "It is with saddened heart that I hereby retire Badge #140 as well as the radio identifier K9-2 that Seara so proudly wore," said the law enforcement agent who was conducting the service. It means that no RPD officer will ever again be assigned the badge number 140. That badge number was also a feature of the public visitation on Sunday.
RICHMOND, IN
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
Richmond preparing for funeral of police officer

RICHMOND — Richmond Police and city leaders are preparing for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. >>Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle. Officer Burton’s visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building on North...
RICHMOND, IN
24-year-old man drowns at an Anderson lake

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man dies after getting caught in something that caused him to drown at an Anderson lake, according to police. Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Anderson Police Department responded to a call of a man trying to swim across a body of water at Shadyside Lake.
ANDERSON, IN

