Grant County man gets 75 years for murder; tried to claim victim was intruder
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Grant County was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he shot and killed a man in 2020 and tried to claim the victim was an intruder. Matthew Whitt was found guilty in August. According to previous reports, Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he had shot […]
WLWT 5
Police identify man shot to death in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the personwho was shot and killed in Millvale on Friday evening. Officials say 32-year-old Demetrius Clay was found dead in the 3200 block of Beekman Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say Clay had sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, multiple people...
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
Anderson Police say Michael McCrory, 24, was attempting to swim across the lake around 4:15 p.m. He went under the water, and his body was later recovered from the lake.
Driver dies after crashing into Daleville home overnight
A woman died after she drove into a home early Monday on Daleville's north side, according to the Danville Police Department.
WLWT 5
Police: Man found shot at gas station on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — Colerain police are investigating after a shooting overnight Monday. Police say they were called to a Speedway Gas Station on Colerain Avenue around 1 a.m. That's where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound but police said the shooting happened elsewhere. The victim was taken...
WTHR
IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
Daily Advocate
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment
GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
1017thepoint.com
OFFICER BURTON'S BADGE NUMBER RETIRED
(Richmond, IN)--There was a solemn service inside the Richmond City Building in advance of the public visitation on Sunday. It was held to permanently honor Officer Seara Burton through the retirement of her badge number. "It is with saddened heart that I hereby retire Badge #140 as well as the radio identifier K9-2 that Seara so proudly wore," said the law enforcement agent who was conducting the service. It means that no RPD officer will ever again be assigned the badge number 140. That badge number was also a feature of the public visitation on Sunday.
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
VIDEO: Police release dash cam footage of pursuit of man who also prompted Amber Alert in Greenville
GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 7:45 p.m. (Sept. 23, 2022):. Kirt Kiser, the driver of the SUV involved in Wednesday’s Amber Alert that originated in Greenville and a police pursuit involving Greenville police on Thursday afternoon, is now in the Darke County Jail on a felony charge stemming from the latter incident.
Richmond preparing for funeral of police officer
RICHMOND — Richmond Police and city leaders are preparing for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. >>Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle. Officer Burton’s visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building on North...
WISH-TV
24-year-old man drowns at an Anderson lake
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man dies after getting caught in something that caused him to drown at an Anderson lake, according to police. Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Anderson Police Department responded to a call of a man trying to swim across a body of water at Shadyside Lake.
One dead, three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-71
The left rear passenger of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson Township EMS and the Greene County Coroner's Office.
Procession escorting fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton continues to cemetery in Indianapolis
RICHMOND — Funeral services for Officer Seara Burton have concluded at Richmond High School and the procession is continuing to the burial site in Indianapolis. During the funeral services, Richmond Mayor David Snow remembered Burton as having an “undeniable personality.”. >> ‘I feel an emptiness without her;’ Fiancée,...
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
