ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBv22_0i7jDeed00

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling has pleaded guilty to murder.

Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

A judge will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 to determine if the case will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Defense attorney Mary Chartier was interested in pursuing an insanity defense at trial.

She says she doesn’t believe a guilty plea was in Latunski’s best interest.

Latunski initially was found mentally incompetent to stand trial but that status changed after treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 14

Debbi Colley
3d ago

So he doesn't recieve the death penalty? His victim didn't receive that option! What a sad, mixed up, and crazy world we live in!

Reply(8)
5
Chris Dragun
3d ago

obviously he isnt normal at all...like dahmer he ate his victims..CERTAINLY FAR FROM NORMAL...AND DAHMER ON NETFLIX

Reply
3
Related
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. The man was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. The charges stem back to a suspicious death in May of 2021. Williamston PD […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Shiawassee County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Corunna, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Man arraigned in homicide of radio host Jim Matthews

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday on murder and other charges. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM, was found bludgeoned Friday at […]
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
WLNS

Fired superintendent wins lawsuit after George Floyd comments

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The former Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools was awarded nearly one million dollars after suing the district. He was fired after he posted controversial comments about the death of George Floyd. Brian Metcalf says he’s very remorseful for his comments. In 2020 he posted on Facebook saying “If Floyd […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mutilation#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
wnmufm.org

Missing NMU student found dead at accident scene

L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a Northern Michigan University student. On Thursday, troopers assisted NMU Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a search of a missing person. Public Safety had called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a wellbeing check in L’Anse for Virgil Mongozid, 18. He was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU officers the night before. Troopers and officers from the KBIC PD contacted Mongozid’s sister, who said she hadn’t seen him since 2 a.m. that day.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLNS

Ionia Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Got any alarming phone calls from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office recently? The sheriff’s office is asking locals to be wary of any phone calls, especially ones saying that the police have a warrant out for the target’s arrest, and the person must pay their bond or go to jail. […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon

CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

State police investigating deadly Baraga County crash after multi-day search

L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy