Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates rehab status for Illinois RB Josh McCray
The Illinois offense will hopefully be getting a big boost in the next 2 weeks with the return of RB Josh McCray. Speaking to the press on Monday, head coach Bret Bielema said that McCray is running on land, and would indeed be returning this week or next. Illinois has...
Illinois Basketball: 4-star 2023 guard finishes up Illini official visit
Just about a month ago, the Illinois basketball team added their first member of the class of 2023. The addition of Amani Hansberry was huge for the Illini back on August 28. Hansberry is a 6-foot-8 forward who is going to do wonders in the paint. But he is the lone commitment so far for the 2023 class.
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Undefeated start generating enthusiasm for Macomb football program
MACOMB, Ill. — If rainfall and lightning strikes can’t put a damper on the enthusiasm surrounding the Macomb football program, what can?. Friday night’s crowd was asked to leave the stadium complex to wait out a thunderstorm cell that passed over the area just before Friday night’s kickoff against Farmington. It delayed the start of the game for nearly 45 minutes. Yet, when the gates were reopened, the crowd came back in full force.
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
osfhealthcare.org
Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary
Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
Central Illinois Proud
State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game
Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found
UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
Video Shows Alligator Floating Through Illinois Waterpark’s Lazy River
It's a couple of weeks past swimming pool season in the Midwest, and that's a good thing for one waterpark in Illinois that had an alligator in their lazy river. According to the video by the Scoville Zoo in Decatur, Illinois, the 39-year-old alligator known as G spent some time in the Splash Cove waterpark's lazy river, as the last swimmer of the season.
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
25newsnow.com
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville pigs ready for their forever farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm. The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. PCAPS staff said...
Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming
FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
Comments / 0