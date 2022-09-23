Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: IU basketball great Isiah Thomas on his journey to reaching his hoop dream
Listen as legendary IU point guard Isiah Thomas joined the Agee and Gates podcast for a lengthy look at his upbringing and basketball career. At IU, Thomas started every game he played. He was a member and leader of two Indiana teams that won Big Ten Championships. During his second and final season at IU, Thomas led the Hoosiers in scoring and set a single-season school record for assists with 197.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation during when she attended Ben Davis High School, she said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
thedailyhoosier.com
Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice
Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
Fox 59
Indiana University Grad stars in new E-series film “The Usual”
INDIANAPOLIS- New E-Series “The Usual, ” is written, produced, and directed by Indiana University grad, Shelby Hiltunen. Hiltunen also stars in the new E-Series. She spoke about the mini series Monday on FOX59 Morning News. For more information on the new series and Hiltunen visit: http://www.shelbyhiltunen.com/.
readthereporter.com
A league of their own
FORTVILLE – As many are aware, cheerleading has grown into a stand-alone sport. It’s much more than just cheering on Friday nights: It has grown into a year-round sport that takes a great deal of training and dedication. This Saturday morning was like many other weekends in the...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
WTHI
Girls Golf Regional Championship from Country Oaks Golf Club
Castle captures the Regional Championship with Bedford North Lawrence and Gibson Southern also advancing in the team State Tournament. South Knox's Trinity Dubbs shot a 75 which was good enough for her to qualify for the individual State Tournament for the third straight year.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
guideposts.org
Their Love Deepened Despite His Early-Onset Alzheimer’s
I have played in many memorable concerts over the years as a professional violinist. None meant more to me than the one I was about to play at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. The sanctuary hummed with voices that afternoon as concertgoers arrived and took their seats in the pews....
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Feed: Downtown Social Cantina, Castleton MOTW, And More
Taco and tequila joint Social Cantina (148 S. Illinois St., 317-218-3342) opened its newest location in downtown Indy, inside the former Mikado. The locally based restaurant blends traditional taco recipes with modern Mexican street food. MOTW Coffee and Pastries will add a third location by the end of...
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
guideposts.org
Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana
My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Mourning the loss of a pet
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the World’s smallest therapy dog passing.
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
Current Publishing
McCarty announces run for Westfield City Council
A Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals has announced that he is running for Westfield City Council. Victor McCarty, 29, is a lifelong resident of the city and said he decided to make a run for a seat on the city council in part because of his love for Westfield and because he thinks he can bring a different perspective if elected. He plans to formally declare in January, he said.
