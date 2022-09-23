‘True Detective: Night Country’: John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw & More Join Season 4 Cast

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s Creepy Stalker Series Stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge & More
Spooky season is coming, and so all the programmers, networks, and streamers are charting out their horror, thrillers, or sinister content for October. Netflix is doing the same with “The Watcher,” a new creepy whodunnit limited series from producer Ryan Murphy, who is known for his mega-deal with the streamer and pumping out star-studded content like “The Prom,” The Politician,” “Hollywood,” and more recently the serial killer series, “Dahmer.”
theplaylist.net
‘They Cloned Tyrone’: Watch First Footage For Netflix Sci-Fi Comedy Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega & Teyonah Parris
Oscar-winning actor Jaime Foxx (“Miami Vice,” “Ray“) has been working on a regular basis with Netflix on action pics like “Project Power” and the recent vampire action-comedy “Day Shift.” Foxx will continue that genre run at the streaming giant with the science fiction comedy “They Cloned Tyrone” which co-stars familiar faces with John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens“) and Teyonah Parris (“The Marvels,” “Wandavision“) taking main roles.
theplaylist.net
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is A Detective-For-Hire & On The Case In Sequel
Enola Holmes is on the case again in the sequel, “Enola Homes 2.” Netflix’s popular adaptation of Nancy Springer’s first novel became a hit with audiences of all ages. Our own review found the project to be “...an absolute delight. Charming and fleet-footed, with a dynamic sense of frisson and clever chutzpah.” Now, the streaming service is poised to find more success with Holmes’ return. The film takes its cues from Springer’s six-book series, but seems to have found a voice of its own.
theplaylist.net
‘Wednesday’ Series Clip: Wednesday & Thing Interact In Tim Burton’s Comedic Reboot
Netflix has been able to attract all sorts of talent to the streaming service for both film and television projects. One of their more recent acquisitions was getting filmmaker Tim Burton to pause his string of Disney live-action remakes to focus on a new comedy series incarnation of “The Addams Family” with “Wednesday,” which focuses on the angsty teenage daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Burton directs all eight episodes and the source material certainly feels on brand for him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theplaylist.net
‘Heart Of Stone’: Gal Gadot Shares First Teaser Footage From Upcoming Spy Movie
Gal Gadot already played an international jewel thief for Netflix in “Red Notice.” Now she’ll play someone on the other side of the law in “Heart Of Stone,” Tom Harper‘s upcoming spy film for the streamer. In the film, Gadot plays a CIA agent who becomes the last defense between her organization and the loss of its most valuable (and dangerous) asset.
theplaylist.net
‘The Mother’ Teaser Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Stars In An Assassin Actioner For Director Niki Caro
Today is Tudum day: Netflix‘s annual flex where the streamer shows off the goods for upcoming films; new teasers, posters, trailers, first looks, announcements, and more. And much of the day was dedicated to impressive-looking action films like “Extraction 2“ and a new Jennifer Lopez-starring assassin movie called, “The Mother.“
theplaylist.net
‘The Last Of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Stars In New HBO Show Based On Acclaimed Video Game
Whether it’s Netflix‘s “The Witcher” or Paramount+‘s “Halo,” it’s safe to say there’s a renaissance going on for videogame adaptations on TV and streaming. If two doesn’t cut it, well, another one is on the way soon: HBO‘s take on the hit game “The Last Of Us.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Henry Cavill Announces Mature Fantasy Series Returns Summer 2023
Netflix is very much doubling down on the popularity of their fantasy series “The Witcher” led by hunky British actor Henry Cavill. Netflix is not only getting ready to debut the third season of the flagship show but are also behind a prequel spinoff series called “The Witcher: Blood Origin” that sees actress Michelle Yeoh of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Shang-Chi & Legend of The Ten Rings” among the cast.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Rian Johnson Introduces A New Clip From The Upcoming Netflix Mystery
Where to start with “Knives Out“? Rian Johnson‘s 2019 murder mystery came out of nowhere to win over critics and audiences in the final weeks of that year. Johnson hinted at a sequel during the promotion for that film, but no one expected the director to team up with Netflix for two of them, and for the price of $469 million. And now, sequel #1 is almost here: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” had its premiere at TIFF earlier this month and premieres on Netflix just in time for Christmas.
theplaylist.net
James Earl Jones Retires From Voicing Darth Vader, Didn’t Actually Record New Dialogue For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
In some ways, James Earl Jones‘ baritone voice is as iconic to Darth Vader as the Sith lord’s helmet and red lightsaber. But now, after forty years, it’s time for someone else to take over the role — or at least, for someone to recreate the actor’s voice.
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’: Star Leslie Grace Leaks Brief Clip Of Footage From The Scrapped Movie On TikTok
It was quite a shock in August when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav scrapped “Batgirl” entirely in what he deemed an attempt “to protect the DC brand.” The move to shelve the movie was the biggest one in Zaslav’s major shake-ups to the future of the DCEU and HBO Max. And the “funeral screenings” the studio held for the crew in late August are the closest thing “Batgirl” will ever get to a public release. If it’s ever shown publicly, Warner Bros. may no longer list the film as a tax loss, which is why Zaslav scuttled it in the first place.
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Watch Whimsical BTS Video From Animated Film
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been making a home for himself and his various projects at Netflix with a string of CGI animated shows such as “Trollhunters,” “3Below,” and “Wizards.” Continuing that passion for animation, del Toro has teamed with “Fantastic Mr. Fox” animation director Mark Gustafson for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” The project will bring to life these classic fairy tale characters via stop-motion animation and will separate itself from the Disney incarnations with a darker tone and aesthetic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Napoleon’: Apple May Pin Their Oscar Best Picture Hopes On Ridley Scott’s Historical Drama
Apple made a massive splash at Oscars Night 2022 last year, with “Coda” becoming the first Best Picture winner ever distributed from a streaming service. And of course, Apple wants to keep its streak through the Academy Awards next year. There’s just one problem, or actually, a couple. Apple already pushed Martin Scorsese‘s “Killers Of The Flower Moon” to summer 2023, and Antoine Fuqua‘s “Emancipation” with Will Smith may be going the same route.
theplaylist.net
‘Smile’ Final Trailer: “The Worst Smile You’ve Ever Seen” Hits Theaters On September 30
In what looks like a blend of “It Follows,” Blumhouse‘s “Truth Or Dare,” and “The Grudge” movies, Paramount ushers in October’s horror movie season with “Smile.” The upcoming movie hits theaters this Friday, and follows a doctor forced to confront a dangerous contagion: a killer smile.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Tenoch Huerta Confirms His Villain Namor Is A Mutant
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is a landmark for several reasons: it’s the final film in MCU‘s Phase 4; it’s Ryan Coogler‘s first movie since the 2018 film; and this sequel doesn’t star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 when the movie was in development. But Coogler and the “Wakana Forever” cast vowed to make a movie that lives up to the late actor’s legacy. And to do that, they needed a villain Boseman’s T’Challa faced off against countless times in the original Marvel comics: Namor, the Sub-Mariner, a character first introduced in the 1930s.
theplaylist.net
‘The Year of the Dog’ Trailer: A Heartfelt Story Of Two Strays [Exclusive]
As a kid, actor/filmmaker Rob Grabow moved around Alaska, where dog sledding, mushing, and weight pulling— as well as the humans and dogs that participate in those activities—are vibrant elements of the community. A few years back, Grabow met a dogsled musher who was having a difficult journey with alcoholism and addiction, who credited his sobriety in large part to one of his dogs; a high-spirited Alaskan husky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
Ryan Coogler Says Original ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script Before Chadwick Boseman’s Death Was Still “Spiritually Similar”
When Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer in August 2020, no one knew what to expect from Ryan Coogler‘s already confirmed “Black Panther” sequel. Would Cooger and Kevin Feige recast someone else as T’Challa? Would the sequel be scrapped entirely even though the 2018 film was a mega-hit with critics and audiences alike? Thankfully, Marvel Studios went ahead with the sequel and chose not to recast Boseman’s iconic role. Instead, Empire reports, Coogler and Feige had the loss of Boseman inflect the sequel’s new direction, with the central thematic question being, “How do you carry on in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds?”
theplaylist.net
2022 New York Film Festival Preview: 14 Must-See Movies
As we are seeing this film festival season return to what we all knew and loved pre-pandemic, we are so excited to have one of the longest-running U.S.-based film festivals return for its 60th year (yes, 60!!). The non-competitive New York Film Festival has a lot of great films, as always, this year which includes multiple films by Hong Sangsoo, a 50th Anniversary screening of “Solaris” complete with a live musical accompaniment, “Master Gardener” by Paul Schrader, and “Decision to Leave” by Park Chan-wook.
theplaylist.net
‘Let The Right One In’ Review: Showtime’s Adaptation of Hit Novel & Film Lacks Bite
John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel “Let the Right One In” has already been adapted three times, first, and most successfully, as a wildly acclaimed Swedish film by Tomas Alfredson in 2008. The Hollywood machine quickly turned that around and retitled it “Let Me In,” directed by Matt Reeves, for an underrated English-language version in 2010. It was even given a stage adaptation in Scotland in 2013, where it got some decent reviews. A television series felt kind of inevitable, and TNT had one ordered to premiere in 2017, but that version fell apart, which brings viewers to the 2022 Showtime iteration of the beloved tale of a child vampire, premiering on the cable network and its streaming service on October 9. Clearly, there’s a lot of rich material in Lindqvist’s source that inspires all these creative voices to seek to interpret it, but the people behind this version of “Let the Right One In” lose their way in the darkness, never finding the pulse of a show that’s morbidly dead on arrival.
Comments / 0