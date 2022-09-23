‘True Detective: Night Country’: John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw & More Join Season 4 Cast

John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel “Let the Right One In” has already been adapted three times, first, and most successfully, as a wildly acclaimed Swedish film by Tomas Alfredson in 2008. The Hollywood machine quickly turned that around and retitled it “Let Me In,” directed by Matt Reeves, for an underrated English-language version in 2010. It was even given a stage adaptation in Scotland in 2013, where it got some decent reviews. A television series felt kind of inevitable, and TNT had one ordered to premiere in 2017, but that version fell apart, which brings viewers to the 2022 Showtime iteration of the beloved tale of a child vampire, premiering on the cable network and its streaming service on October 9. Clearly, there’s a lot of rich material in Lindqvist’s source that inspires all these creative voices to seek to interpret it, but the people behind this version of “Let the Right One In” lose their way in the darkness, never finding the pulse of a show that’s morbidly dead on arrival.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO