ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

CAC Career Center opens in Sandy Springs to get people jobs

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDPch_0i7jDPMc00
CAC Executive Director Francis Horton, left, talks to Dunwoody Councilmembers Rob Price and Stacey Harris outside the CAC’s offices and Career Center on Hightower Trail in Sandy Sprigns. (Bob Pepalis)

An open house for the Community Assistance Center’s Career Center was an opportunity to bring three workforce experts for a discussion on how to get the local workforce into the workplace.

“The mission of Community Assistance Center is to prevent homelessness and hunger. And since 1987, we’ve done a pretty good job of getting people through the crisis, and even helping them move toward financial stability,” CEO/Executive Director Francis Horton said at the open house on Sept. 22. “The Career Center is kind of the next step of help helping people to stay beyond the crisis.”

Career Center Manager George Northrop said its model starts with people who come to the CAC for financial assistance. Those clients are sent to the Career Center to assess their skills, abilities and needs. A career advocate assists them with job searches.

In addition, the Career Center at 1130 Hightower Trail in Sandy Springs offers educational resources, access to training and certification programs and partnerships with local employers.

“This seems like a way to give people a leg up on the networking and networking opportunities that they might not get somewhere else to be complaining,” Dunwoody City Councilmember Rob Price told Reporter Newspapers . “And so that’s, that’s where I see its biggest help is they mentioned just connecting people to services.”

Dunwoody Councilmember Stacey Harris said she asked CAC’s Horton how the Career Center ties in with Dunwoody and its CAC location. He told her staff in Dunwoody would do the initial intake for community members served by that location and would refer them to the Career Center in Sandy Springs.

Harris said her other thought came after hearing CAC would tie in with State Farm and help them out is that the city needs to get the word out that the company is in Dunwoody, next to a MARTA station.

Northrop and his team work closely with local employers and government entities such as Northside Hospital, the city of Sandy Springs and Goodwill of North Georgia to place the candidates in jobs and training. Representatives from those organizations took part in a panel discussion on how even non-traditional employee candidates can find jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bc4HM_0i7jDPMc00
Northside Hospital’s Erin Powell said the organization uses non-traditional methods to train and hire new employees to fill healthcare shortages. (Bob Pepalis)

Erin Powell with Talent Acquisition at Northside Hospital said it employs more than 30,000 people.

“We have struggled like every other healthcare institution over the last three years with staffing and meeting the needs of our patient population, but we’ve come up with some unique and creative solutions to do that,” she said.

Examples of non-traditional programs Northside has created include a CNA certification program in which its participants are paid for training.

“We are helping them get into a career path that can lead to becoming an LPN, to becoming an RN,” Powell said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEPvs_0i7jDPMc00
Carolyn Davis, Economic Development manager for Sandy Springs, said the CAC Career Center is a marketing asset that helps her sell the city to businesses. (Bob Pepalis)

Sandy Springs Economic Development Manager Carolyn Davis said much of what she does is connecting the workforce with the employers.

The CAC Career Center “is an incredible marketing asset for me to sell why businesses should come to this community because there are resources like this that care about delivering the talented workforce those employers are looking for,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XivbR_0i7jDPMc00
Glorivee Cruz-Velazquez of Goodwill of North Georgia said her organization partners with the CAC Career Center to serve North Fulton. (Bob Pepalis)

Goodwill of North Georgia serves 30,000 people and put 16,000 people to work by getting job leads, attending job fairs and presenting skills training programs, said Glorivee Cruz-Velazquez, director of Employment Services, Goodwill of North Georgia. The organization also offers credentialing programs and works with local community colleges to get clients training and skills to turn a job into a career.

Though Goodwill of North Georgia has 14 career centers of its own, none of them are in North Fulton.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to partner with George and Francis in the team here to be able to service individuals in this area and bring a lot of the services that we already do,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0862eu_0i7jDPMc00
Jerry Veltri, chief mission officer for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, speaks with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul at the Career Center opening. (Bob Pepalis)

The post CAC Career Center opens in Sandy Springs to get people jobs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

8 ball tournament at the West Cobb Senior Center

Are you a senior 55 years or older who fancies yourself a billiards shark? Do you want to test your skills against other Cobb seniors in a friendly game of 8 balls? The Cobb County Facebook page posted the following information and registration link for an upcoming 8 ball tournament at the West Cobb Senior Center:
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer

Fulton County and its 15 cities were not only far apart on how local option sales tax revenue should be distributed, but also physically separated as the Board of Commissioners would not agree to an open, public session. The cities and the county had their first day of mediation on Sept. 23 at the Georgia […] The post Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order this morning to temporarily halt any redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by Nov. 1. Dickens said in a statement that he intends to work with the Atlanta City Council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium. “The Atlanta Medical […] The post Mayor issues executive order to halt redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Breakthrough Atlanta Receives Grant Funding to Help Recruit Next Generation of Teachers

Breakthrough Atlanta, an Atlanta nonprofit that helps middle school and high school students to become better prepared for college, has announced that it has been awarded grant funding from AmeriCorps for the third consecutive year. The near $285,000 grant was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta — whose dual mission is to increase academic opportunities for underserved […] The post Breakthrough Atlanta Receives Grant Funding to Help Recruit Next Generation of Teachers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Mayor, council choke off public use of excellent library

It was raining outside Tuesday morning, and I had some reading to do, so I decided to take it to the library and work away. I arrived at the library at approximately 10:15 a.m. and the doors were locked shut. To my amazement, the scheduled hours for the library on Tuesdays call for the building to open at noon (that’s not a typo — noon). Staff members were in the building.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantaprogressivenews.com

Atlanta’s Dickens Administration Seeks to Dissolve NPU-R

With additional reporting by Matthew Charles, News Editor. (APN) ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta’s Executive Branch, under the Administration of Mayor Andre Dickens, has taken the unprecedented step of seeking to redraw southwest neighborhood planning unit (NPU) boundaries and dissolve an entire NPU without City Council approval.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Cac#Cac Career Center
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New Emory program trains nurses via simulation and connects rural areas to care

Applications to Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing are soaring, Dean Laura McCauley says.  “We wanted to grow from 400 students to over 1,400 students,” McCauley said. “We needed more space, but we needed a different type of space.” The new Emory Nursing Learning Center (ENLC) in downtown Decatur is a $20.6 million, 70,000-square-foot expansion featuring state-of-the-art simulation […] The post New Emory program trains nurses via simulation and connects rural areas to care appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Photos: Midtown Union development officially opens

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) and Granite Properties have officialy opened Midtown Union, the mixed-use development featuring office, residential, hotel, and retail. The project’s Class-AA office tower and the Mira at Midtown Union residential tower opened in July, and The Kimpton Shane Hotel opened on Sept. 21. “Midtown Union is a place that connects people. It brings people together through the mix of […] The post Photos: Midtown Union development officially opens appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs rezoning clears way for mixed-use project near I-285

Sandy Springs City Council approved a zoning change for a commercial property that’s one block north of I-285 on Roswell Road to allow a six-story mixed-use development. Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners asked to change the zoning of the property at 5810 Roswell Road at the corner of Allen Road from CS-3 to CS-6. The […] The post Sandy Springs rezoning clears way for mixed-use project near I-285 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayors share sales tax negotiations status with North Fulton residents

Fifteen cities and Fulton County begin mediation on Friday over the distribution of a projected $3 billion in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues over the next 10 years. Negotiations began July 1 as set by state law. So far, an agreement has not been reached, so they will switch to mediation under the schedule […] The post Mayors share sales tax negotiations status with North Fulton residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs approves $8 million fire station bid

After what Sandy Springs Councilmember John Paulson called 10 years of anticipation and delay, City Council approved an $8 million bid to construct Fire Station 5 at 7800 Mount Vernon Road. The bid was twice what was originally projected by Hussey Gay Bell, the city’s architectural consultant, for the construction costs. “The world we live […] The post Sandy Springs approves $8 million fire station bid appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy