Drinks

Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?

Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf

On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
What’s a Grange and Why are There so Many in The Hudson Valley?

Did you ever drive past something and wonder what it was? Instead of turning around you may try to remember what you saw, google the location or simply forget about it. Sometimes, I turn around to see what I almost missed, especially if it's related to history in New York state. From historic markers to sites and homes, there's an extensive amount of history right in our area.
AGRICULTURE
New Adirondack History Book About The Beaver River Country

During the nineteenth century the Beaver River was widely considered to be the very heart of the Adirondacks and was visited by thousands of tourists seeking outdoor recreation. The area boasted a busy railroad station, two grand hotels, an exclusive resort, and an elaborate great camp, as well as dozens of guides camps and sporting clubs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
TRAVEL
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
NewsChannel 13 honored by New York State Broadcasters Association

NewsChannel 13 was recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association Friday afternoon. The competition included stations from across the state. NewsChannel 13 took home the top spot in several categories – including outstanding hard news story, promotional announcement or series, commercial, podcast and outstanding evening newscast.

