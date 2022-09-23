Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson reveals how she and husband Colin Jost decided on son’s name
Scarlett Johansson has revealed how she and husband Colin Jost decided on the name Cosmo for their son.The 37-year-old actor discussed how she and the comedian came up with her child’s name during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, where she went on to recall why she liked the name.“We just threw a bunch of letters together,” she joked to host Kelly Clarkson. “No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it.”However, the Black Widow star poked fun at the fact that not everyone loved the name Cosmo, as...
Christian Bale reveals the reason he had to ‘isolate’ from Chris Rock on Amsterdam set
Christian Bale has revealed the reason why he had to “isolate” himself from Chris Rock on the set of their 2022 film Amsterdam.The 48-year-old actor said that Rock’s jokes were “so bloody funny” that it prevented him from getting into character.“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire. “Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving...
