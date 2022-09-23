Read full article on original website
The Chic '90s-Inspired Shoe Style Celebrities Are Trading in Their Flats For
Flats are beloved for a reason. Comfortable and easy, they're an obvious choice for a lot of occasions. But if you ask me, they'll never quite compare to a chic pair of stilettos or heeled boots when you want to take an outfit up a notch. And apparently, I'm not the only one who thinks so. More and more, celebrities are trading in their low-key flats for high-key heels, specifically ones with a certain '90s-inspired silhouette that look sharp every time (pun intended).
Kendall Jenner Leaked Her Fall Shopping List, and These 30 Items Are in My Cart
If you know me, you know I love Kendall Jenner's style. Leaning into wardrobe basics but loving on trends, she always delivers an outfit that I'm dying to copy. So when she releases her seasonal shopping list with Fwrd, I'm always all ears. I noticed that her latest edit has a lot of teases for her fall wardrobe. She's loving classics like the wide-leg-pant trend and neutrals. However, she is still incorporating bold colors and daring trends. (Think as many cutouts as possible.)
Margot Robbie Made Mango Look Like Prada With This Chic Three-Piece Suit
Ahead of the world premiere of her new film Amsterdam, Barbie actress Margot Robbie took an opportunity to play tricks with our minds when she wore a charcoal three-piece suit in NYC that looked to be Prada but is actually entirely from Mango. Adding to our initial suspicion, Robbie accessorized with point-toe pumps from the Italian label, as well as its now-iconic Cleo bag, both in black. In turn, she created the perfect brand-blurring combo.
Bella Hadid Wore Ugg's New Viral Platform Boots With the Tiniest Short Shorts
Whenever a new style of Uggs is released, it's inevitable for well-dressed celebrities to flock to them, which is exactly what's happening now that the Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots have officially dropped. First, we saw Elsa Hosk don a pair of the lifted take on the brand's beloved booties during New York Fashion Week. And now, Bella Hadid is following suit.
I Tried 5 Cult Designer Accessories Everyone's Talking About
Fall is officially here, which means one very exciting thing in the world of fashion: The latest collections are arriving. All the runway shows and buzzy new It pieces we’ve been reporting on for months are finally here, and I always begin shopping in the accessory department. Shoes and bags are the pieces I collect most, so I’ve been studying the designer runways to decide which ones I’ll be adding to my closet.
These 24 Wardrobe Staples Are Dominating Our Editors' Fall Looks
For fashion editors, there’s no seasonal task more emotionally fulfilling than prepping for the arrival of fall. (There’s a reason September issues are so hefty.) In an effort to expedite the process this time around—the clock really is ticking here—I tapped two of Who What Wear’s best fall dressers for tips on putting together a handful of outfit formulas that you can rely on all season long. And as expected, they didn’t disappoint. The six looks they’ve crafted revolve around some of the new season’s most trend-forward pieces, from a great pair of wide-leg jeans to the chunky loafers I’ve already added to my cart.
The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design
One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
Olivia Wilde Wore 2022's Coolest Sneakers With the Tank I Buy in Bulk on Amazon
Whereas last year, every fashion person and their group of equally stylish best friends were wearing New Balance 550s on a daily basis, 2022's sneakers of choice look a bit different. Part of Gucci's high-profile collab with Adidas, the German athletic brand's classic Gazelle sneakers—which were first designed in the 1960s and have been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Kristen Stewart, and Alexa Chung—are quickly becoming the most sought-after sneakers of the year thanks to an elevated new color palette and gummy, logo-embellished soles. That, and a ton of new celebrity fans.
If I Went Shopping With Lorelai Gilmore, I Know She'd Love These 30 Fall Finds
Fall is not just the season when I start really dressing. It's also the time when. is on my TV, playing on a constant loop. Although the show's main focus is the ever-changing relationship between the Gilmore family and whatever boys happen to have won Rory's and Lorelai's hearts that season (team Jess and Luke, forever), I think the show has some hidden fashion moments. I would love to discuss Rory's love for oversize sweaters or Emily's expertise in Hermès, but today's topic of discussion is the kitschy style of Lorelai Gilmore. From the slinky slip dresses worn at Friday-night dinners to the baby tees and Bermuda shorts, her looks made sense to me despite the wild choices she made.
Christine Chiu Embraced 2000s High Glamour at the Tom Ford Show
Christine Chiu—star and producer of Netflix’s Bling Empire, front-row fixture, and beloved couture connoisseur—is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of fashion week. In fact, she thrives in it. Case in point: her very busy and chic trip to New York last week. In town for the start of the S/S 23 shows, Chiu came equipped with a packed schedule and an arsenal of photo-worthy looks to suit every occasion, including a stunning royal purple Saint Laurent number for the #VogueWorld show and an archival sculptural velvet Mugler minidress for the Fashion Media Awards (two of our faves).
The 7 Fall Trends Fashion Girls Are Actually Wearing in NYC, London, and Paris
In the past month, I've found myself walking the streets of New York, London, and Paris. They're considered fashion capitals for a reason—they always know what's ahead of the curve before anyone else does. And while researching them through the online lens may look easy, it can still be tricky to figure out what's being worn for a social media moment and what's actually being worn on the streets. Luckily for you, I kept a running list of things I saw everyone wearing. I might have been on vacation, but I couldn't help it, I was inspired. Since I just got off the plane 48 hours ago, I can share my research with you fresh in mind.
Hurry—the Brand Known for Actually Affordable Tennis Necklaces Finally Restocked
Just like seemingly everyone else right now, I'm completely obsessed with tennis necklaces and bracelets. I've done my fair share of gawking at them online but never clicking the add-to-cart button because there aren't many for less than $4k. While tennis jewelry certainly costs a pretty penny, it's a good investment to make as far as jewelry goes. It may be trendy right now, but more than anything, it's timeless.
Ciara Told Me Her 5 Holy-Grail Wardrobe Staples—You Know What to Do
Ciara knows how to make a grand entrance. When she arrived at New York Fashion Week, every head turned. The showstopping outfit was comprised of only two items: oversize black sunglasses and a shiny leather trench. LITA by Ciara received a room of its own at Revolve's NYFW gallery. She walked around in awe, touching the clothes she designed, interacting with the models, and telling her children and friends about the details of her design process. Later, she told me, "It's surreal to be kicking off fashion week with my own brand. That's a 'pinch myself' moment."
3 Fall Looks Getting Fashion Editors Through Their Busy Workdays
When you work in fashion, you never know exactly where your workweek will take you. “Each day is definitely different,” says Who What Wear editor Anna LaPlaca. “I spend some days largely in front of my computer writing and doing market research for my stories (aka online shopping), and other days I’m bouncing around attending a brand preview, meeting with a publicist over lunch, shooting outfit photos for upcoming stories, attending a cocktail event, or any combination of the above.”
These 8 Fall Staples Will Go With Your Favorite Jeans and Black Boots
When you think about your fall wardrobe staples, there's a strong chance jeans and black boots come to mind. I, for one, wear these two pieces on the regular to create some of my favorite looks. I also enjoy the items because they're highly versatile. While you may already have...
I Asked 7 Fashion Girls Which Wardrobe Staples They're Investing in for Fall
After a few years in the fashion industry, my humble opinion is that there's never a better time to make an investment in your wardrobe than fall. The pieces you buy for this season will carry you from now through the hardest months of the year, so you better love them. And what item is better to invest in than a good wardrobe staple?
There Are Endless Fall Trends, But None Are as Fun as These 3
I used to associate fall with toning down my wardrobe, but this season, it's quite the opposite. With dopamine dressing on the rise (aka wearing bold clothing that makes you happy), fall is no longer synonymous with warm neutrals and dark hues. In fact, the dopamine-dressing trend is bigger than ever, and I'm preparing my wardrobe accordingly. If you want to follow my lead, start by clearing a few racks for bubblegum-pink pieces, revealing cut-outs, and compliment-worthy prints. Feeling like you need a bit of visual inspiration? As always, Net-a-Porter's site is right on-trend and filled to the brim with mood-boosting pieces that you'll want to wear again and again. I've curated my favorites below, but I had to hold myself back because everything from the retailer is just so good.
And Now, Every Beauty Trend That Went Viral Thanks to Hailey Bieber
Just like the rest of the world seems to be, I too am mildly obsessed with Hailey Bieber. She has everyone in a trance, particularly in the beauty space. It’s not difficult to see why—she truly has her finger on the pulse, and nearly everything she does will inevitably dictate a brand-new beauty craze.
I'm the Co-Founder of a Legendary Beauty Brand—This Is My World
As an editor who's been working in the beauty industry for over a decade, I'll happily sit down with anyone who wants to talk makeup and skincare. Easy access to some of the best insider tips and tricks is a perk of the job, after all. But only on the most special of occasions do I get to pick the brain of a true industry mogul. Olivia Chantecaille is exactly that. The daughter of beauty-industry pioneer Sylvie Chantecaille (aka the woman who revolutionized the foundation game by creating foundation that actually looked like your skin), Olivia grew up spending school holidays in cosmetics labs with her mother. "I loved watching my mother develop new products," Olivia tells me. "She gave me the best education, and I'm quite discerning now. I have a real feel for textures, and I know immediately if a product is created with botanicals."
Meet Lele Sadoughi: The Designer & Founder Behind the Beloved Accessory Brand
Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
