Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Gregg Popovich gives blunt assessment of Spurs: ‘Nobody should bet on us to win the championship’
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gave a blunt assessment of his team at Monday’s Media Day, lowering expectations for 2022-23 by telling reporters, “Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win the championship.”
Comments / 0