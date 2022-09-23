Williamsville Central School District to hold job fair

Williamsville Central School District is holding a job fair to fill open positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

The event will take place on October 6, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the District Office located at 105 Casey Road in East Amherst.

Open positions include certified and non-certified teachers, substitute teachers, teaching assistants, health aides, custodians, food service workers, and technicians.

The school district says bonuses are available with continued service.

An informational video about the job fair can be found here .