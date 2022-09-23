Read full article on original website
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
2022 Stockbridge Annual Tractor Show: Stockbridge celebrates its farming roots
Pastor Scott Castle presides over the memorial services for this year’s fallen farmers. “God bless farmers and the essential role they play in our community,” stated Castle. “We can get along without the famous sport stars, but we cannot get along without our hard-working farmers.”. The...
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Planet Fitness joining Hobby Lobby in former Sears location at Jackson Crossing
JACKSON, MI – Planet Fitness is moving into Jackson’s former Sears location this year. Currently, Planet Fitness is located at 2020 Bondsteel Drive, but the gym has outgrown the facility and is in need of an expansion, Director or Marketing Mary Scott said. Conveniently, Jackson Crossing had space to lease in the former Sears location.
Lansing gas prices shoot up 20.8 cents
You may be experiencing more pain at the pump as average gas prices in Lansing soared up 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week.
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson
Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
WILX-TV
Local non-profit gives Eaton Rapids family new beds
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers delivered beds for kids to lay their heads down at night instead of on the floor. News 10 featured the building of the beds on Sept. 10 in Lansing. “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” had several beds delivered throughout Ingham and Eaton Counties. The delivery meant a lot to one family who lives in Eaton Rapids.
wtvbam.com
Calhoun County schedules October scrap tire and household hazardous waste collections
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Calhoun County has scheduled both a household hazardous waste and scrap tire collection for the month of October. The collecttion of scrap tires is scheduled for Monday, October 24 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Tekonsha Village Offices on North Church Street.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
wtvbam.com
Putnam proposal on Monday’s City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal from a local non-profit group for the future use of the old Putnam Funeral Home building at 11 East Chicago is scheduled to come before the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. Group organizer Kathy Bappert says they want to turn the building...
WILX-TV
Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
Part of Interstate 94 to reopen Tuesday in Jackson County
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Interstate 94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked...
WILX-TV
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
