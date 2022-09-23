ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion While She Was In A Relationship

By Stephanie Kaplan
Controversial rapper DaBaby is spinning headlines once again. On Friday, September 23, the star released his fourth album, Baby on Baby 2 , and his new track "Boogeyman" is raising eyebrows due to his lyrics that suggest he hooked up with Megan Thee Stallion despite the fact that she's in a relationship with Pardison Fontaine .

The song also references the 2020 incident in which the "Savage" crooner, 27, was shot in the foot by a fellow musician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hegjk_0i7jCTmt00
mega

"The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f***in on Megan Thee Stallion/Waited to say that s**t on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player, I ain't say nothing ’bout it," DaBaby, 30, raps in the very first verse. "Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die 'bout the b***h like a coward."

The drama between the trio started last year, as DaBaby retweeted a post that poked fun at the shooting. Fontaine, 32, wasn't happy with his behavior, and the two started firing off disses at each other on the social media platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jO8Th_0i7jCTmt00
mega

"You a clown," Fontaine snapped at DaBaby. "[You] don’t ever gotta address [Megan] again." The "Rockstar" rapper hit back by tweeting lyrics from Beyoncé 's tune "Irreplaceable," which prompted Megan's boyfriend to lash out again, slamming anyone that "shoots a woman" or "condones it."

MEGAN THEE STALLION DONATES $8,000 TO HELP COVER LATE FAN'S FUNERAL COSTS

"Any woman that supports it for any reason is f***in sad, bitter or confused," he added.

DaBaby has been at the center of several controversies over the past few years, most notably, for making homophobic remarks during a performance last year. "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he told the crowd.

He was then dropped from several festivals, but issued an apology and insisted he wasn't trying to "offend" anyone. However, he followed up by calling some of the upset people "cry babies." The "Levitating" collaborator then met with Black leaders from HIV organizations to address his behavior.

Megan Thee Stallion hasn't responded to DaBaby's latest lyrics.

