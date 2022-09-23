Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played much of a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.

