Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp
Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played much of a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
