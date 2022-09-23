O.J. Simpson is ready for Kenny Pickett to take over for Trubisky

You know things are bad when the “Juice” is talking about the Steelers and there issues.

O.J. Simpson took to twitter on Friday to review the Steelers Thursday night loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The former Bills running back said he didn’t know the Steelers losing one key piece would affect their play so much.

“I just didn’t’ realize how devastating the loss of T.J. Watt would have on this Pittsburgh football team,” said Simpson

Browns running back Nick Chubb had 113 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown and Kareem Hunt had 47 yards on 12 carries.

Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 21-for-31 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Amari Cooper led the way with seven catches for 101 yards.

He was also critical of the Steelers offense.

“Pittsburgh’s not going to win any 14-10 games, they’re going to have to score point to win,” said Simpson. “I just don’t see that happening with [Mitch] Trubisky.”

While admitting that Trubisky didn’t play that badly on Thursday, he said you need more than “not bad” from your starting quarterback.

“I saw the body language of those receivers last night and it just wasn’t good,” said Simpson, pointing out Diontae Johnson, while admitting the Steelers top receiver should’ve caught Trubisky’s best pass of the night.

So with a lack of faith in Trubisky, Simpson would like to see Kenny Pickett under center for the Steelers.

While he doesn’t know how well Pickett will do he does think, “I’m willing to bet anybody that he’ll score more than four touchdowns over the next three games.”

Add infamous Simpson to the list of those calling for Pickett, but don’t expect Mike Tomlin to listen. He already said there won’t be any changes, at least going into the New York Jets game.