Suspects on motorized scooter rob man, 64, on Bronx street: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are searching for two suspects who robbed on man while riding a scooter on a Bronx street last week, authorities said.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, a 64-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Grand Concourse near Monroe Avenue in the Concourse section when he was approached by two suspects on a motorized scooter, the NYPD said.

According to police, the suspects forcibly removed a bag the victim was carrying that contained keys and identification documents. As a result, the victim fell to the ground and sustained minor lacerations to his body.

The suspects fled on the scooter, which was last seen heading westbound towards Morris Avenue.

The victim refused medical attention on scene for his injuries.

The first suspect is described as a man, approximately 35-45 years old, approximately 5'8"-5'11" in height, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt over a blue shirt, dark colored pants and white/blue sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a man, approximately 25-35 years old, approximately 5'6"-5'8" in height, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat with a neon construction vest over a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

