WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody
DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night.
The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police.
>> Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’
Stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle near the area of Salem Avenue and Emerson Avenue. The pursuit lasted a total of nine minutes, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 2