WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody

DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night.

The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police.

Stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle near the area of Salem Avenue and Emerson Avenue. The pursuit lasted a total of nine minutes, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

