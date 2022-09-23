ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3y0M_0i7jBWTH00

DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night.

The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police.

>> Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’

Stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle near the area of Salem Avenue and Emerson Avenue. The pursuit lasted a total of nine minutes, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End

CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

OSHP investigating after fatal three-car crash in Greene Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead Sunday night in Greene Township. Troopers say three vehicles - a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Honda Civic and 2008 Ford E-350 - were all traveling southwest on I-71, approaching an active construction zone near mile marker 58.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Father, son catch catalytic converter thieve on their own

DAYTON — A father and son duo say they were tired of thieves stealing catalytic converters from their company’s cars, so they took matters into their own hands. Security cameras caught a man stealing catalytic converters from three separate vans at the Vulcan Tool Company. The man, later identified as Joshua Burns, cutting through the fence and sneaking in for about a week straight.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cox Media Group
WLWT 5

Police close ramp on the interstate after a crash and vehicle fire

CINCINNATI — 6:50 a.m. Police have reopened both ramps to I-74 westbound following a crash early Monday morning. All traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No new information about the crash has been released at this time. 5:49 a.m. The northbound ramp from I-75 to westbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Advocate

Ford sentenced on a two count indictment

GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after crash in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Mt. Airy on Friday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 10:09 p.m. when officers were called to the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue to investigate a crash. Police said a driver, identified as Douglass Brooks, 51, was traveling...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy