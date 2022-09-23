Read full article on original website
Noon Notebook: Retirement community wins national awards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carillon Senior Living in Lubbock has won several national awards for their services. The senior living center has been serving Lubbock for 27 years. It received awards from the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report for the following:. Best Continuing Care Retirement Community. Best Independent Living.
Lubbock Public Library removing fines permanently
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Have an overdue book? Luckily, the Lubbock Public Library is going fine free!. Starting Oct. 1, the library will no longer give out fines for overdue books, audiobooks and magazines, the library announced. In addition, existing fines for these items will be removed from the library’s...
TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
Fair food for a good cause: Non-profit food vendors at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No one can resist fair corndogs, curly taters, or lemonade but when you are at the South Plains Fair you won’t have to feel guilty about fair cravings because your money is going to a good cause. For many non-profits, the fair is the number one fundraiser of the year.
Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
Lubbock church hosts 20th annual Pumpkin Patch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is housing its 20th annual Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday morning. The pumpkins should arrive at the church around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to kick-off the church’s non-profit fundraiser. The public is encouraged to join the festivities at the church...
Warm days, cool nights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will be a very nice week on the South Plains. With high pressure controlling our weather pattern, you can expect plenty of sunshine with warm afternoons and cool nights. It does look dry this week and through next weekend. As for specifics on the highs...
Story of Strength: Margie Olivarez reflects on lifetime of service with Lubbock Girl Scouts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a young girl, she was a Brownie. As a lady, she’s a well-respected troop leader with 25 years of experience. Today, Margie Olivarez is still committed to helping the Girl Scouts in Lubbock. While looking back on her time as a hardworking Scout, Olivarez...
Fair weather for the Panhandle South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week. Days generally will be sunny and nights clear. Winds generally will be light. Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.
TTU police looking for tech fan that shoved UT player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is searching for a Tech fan after a video went viral showing the fan shoving a UT player on the field. Red Raider fans ran onto the field before the Texas team could exit and that’s when the incident took place. The video was turned in to the police who are asking for help identifying the fan.
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City Bank, a longtime corporate partner of Texas Tech Athletics, will pay the $50,000 fine issued by the Big 12 Conference earlier Monday for the postgame celebration at Jones AT&T Stadium this past Saturday. “We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few years of a very tight housing market may be coming to an end soon. But still, one way realtors describe Lubbock’s housing situation: complicated. However, compared to how tight the past spring and summer have been, buying a house, in some respects, is getting a little easier.
Monday morning top stories: Police searching for fan that shoved UT player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. It’s expected to become a major hurricane later tonight. Ian is forecasted to hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday. Follow the latest here: Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida. One seriously injured in dirt bike crash. Search for...
VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 23. Hart 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
SUV hits house on 94th street near Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence. LPD received a call just after 7 p.m. of a Ford Bronco colliding with a residence in the 6500 block of 94th street just off of Milwaukee avenue. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins first Big 12 game against Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders pulled a big win against No. 22 Texas Saturday night. At half-time, Texas took the lead with 24-14. The Red Raiders quickly caught up, winning the game with a field goal in overtime. Miss the game? Catch up here:...
TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday. Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.
Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
