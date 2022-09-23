Read full article on original website
'Big Brother' Fans Divided As Season 24 Winner is Crowned
Taylor Hale beat her romantic interest Monte Taylor to become the first Black woman to win the regular season of 'Big Brother.'
Scarlett Johansson reveals how she and husband Colin Jost decided on son’s name
Scarlett Johansson has revealed how she and husband Colin Jost decided on the name Cosmo for their son.The 37-year-old actor discussed how she and the comedian came up with her child’s name during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, where she went on to recall why she liked the name.“We just threw a bunch of letters together,” she joked to host Kelly Clarkson. “No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it.”However, the Black Widow star poked fun at the fact that not everyone loved the name Cosmo, as...
Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
Meri Brown on Making 'Changes' as She Takes Time Away from 'Sister Wives'
"If you're not doing the things you want to in your life, look at little changes you can make," the "Sister Wives" star told her Instagram followers.
Fury as Man Demands Pregnant Wife Lets His Infertile Friend Name the Baby
A pregnant woman has asked if she is being unreasonable for not calling her unborn child a name chosen by her husband's infertile friend.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Daniella Karagach Misses Show After COVID Test
On social media, the show said the pro-dancer "is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining."
Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Defends Bathing 6-Year-Old Daughter in Sink
Coco Austin on Sunday responded to the backlash she's received online for washing her 6-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink. Austin, who is married to rapper and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday of her daughter, Chanel, looking at a tablet while bathing in a sink. The post resulted in negative comments from people who said Austin's daughter was too old for such treatment.
The 'Last of Us' TV Show Looks to Be Hitting All the Right Notes
The first teaser trailer for HBO's TV adaptation of "The Last of Us" achieves the same tone as the beloved video game.
Cameron Diaz Reveals She's Peed in Swimming Pool, Sparking Debate
Cameron Diaz recently sparked a debate on social media after she confessed to having urinated in her own swimming pool on occasion. The There's Something About Mary star made the admission during a recent visit to the Drew Barrymore Show, where she answered pre-recorded questions sent in by her sister-in-law, Nicole Richie.
