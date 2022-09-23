ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scarlett Johansson reveals how she and husband Colin Jost decided on son’s name

Scarlett Johansson has revealed how she and husband Colin Jost decided on the name Cosmo for their son.The 37-year-old actor discussed how she and the comedian came up with her child’s name during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, where she went on to recall why she liked the name.“We just threw a bunch of letters together,” she joked to host Kelly Clarkson. “No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it.”However, the Black Widow star poked fun at the fact that not everyone loved the name Cosmo, as...
Newsweek

Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Defends Bathing 6-Year-Old Daughter in Sink

Coco Austin on Sunday responded to the backlash she's received online for washing her 6-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink. Austin, who is married to rapper and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday of her daughter, Chanel, looking at a tablet while bathing in a sink. The post resulted in negative comments from people who said Austin's daughter was too old for such treatment.
Newsweek

Cameron Diaz Reveals She's Peed in Swimming Pool, Sparking Debate

Cameron Diaz recently sparked a debate on social media after she confessed to having urinated in her own swimming pool on occasion. The There's Something About Mary star made the admission during a recent visit to the Drew Barrymore Show, where she answered pre-recorded questions sent in by her sister-in-law, Nicole Richie.
Newsweek

Newsweek

