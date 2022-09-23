ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants recognize Albany High football coach as ‘high school coach of the week’

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany High School football coach Michael Ware was selected by the New York Giants, and Gatorade, as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3. As part of the honor, the Albany High Football program will be awarded a $2,000 check, and Ware will be an honored guest at a dinner following the season. Ware will also receive a certificate from Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants recognize a high school coach each week who “demonstrates a commitment towards promoting youth football, developing motivated student-athletes, and who provides community contributions.” This is Ware’s sixth season as head coach of the Albany Falcons, and his seventh consecutive season with the team overall.

The Falcons are 1-1 in the young season, after securing the program’s first victory since April 2021 with a 14-0 win over Mohonasen last week. The Falcons’ next home game is slated for October 1 against Burnt Hills Ballston Lake, with kickoff at noon.

