Photos: 9 places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
WAVY News 10
Utah opponents made a campaign ad together. Here’s what it achieved
(NewsNation) — During the 2020 campaign season, Utah’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor took the unusual step of recording an ad together. Two years later, researchers found it had an effect on those who saw it. The ad featured Democrat Chris Peterson and Republican Spencer Cox praising...
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Remains of Virginia teen who disappeared 47 years ago ID’d
Remains of a person found decades ago are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975.
Tracking Ian: Tropical Storm conditions possible on Florida gulf coast Tuesday
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
11 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Ian expected to become major hurricane overnight or early Tuesday
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
