Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford
On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Not Quite Fall-ish But Cooler Temps, Sunny Skies This Week
The weather report for Oxford this week is a short and simple one. According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the week and as of today, there is no rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Today’s high should...
Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear
In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features...
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Oxford, Lafayette High Schools Recognized With National 2022 College Success Award
Oxford and Lafayette County high schools were two of the 46 Mississippi high schools that received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel...
SEC Nation reportedly changes destination following result of Missouri-Auburn game
SEC Network decision makers called an audible for “SEC Nation” this week, as the Saturday morning pregame show was expected to be at Missouri this week for the Georgia game. Instead, it announced the show would air from Ole Miss for the Kentucky game. The change happened after...
Ole Miss unveils camo-inspired alternate helmets
Ole Miss has rolled out new camo-inspired alternate helmets and the Rebels announced that they would make their debut this week against Kentucky. Bill Jordan, the owner of Realtree, played at Ole Miss as a wide receiver during the Archie Manning era. The Rebels are ranked No. 14 in the...
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Miami Man Arrested in Lafayette on Stolen Gun Charges
On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East. The vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle and safely pulled the vehicle over. Upon further investigation by...
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m....
Baptist DeSoto to host free flu vaccine drive-thru
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and DeSoto Community Health Center will provide free flu vaccines for community members 18 years old and older in the hospital’s north parking lot at 7601 Southcrest Parkway on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “We are pleased to offer free flu vaccines...
Quistors run past Jaguars to open region football
Photo: DeSoto Central players warm up on the field before Friday’s home game against Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Olive Branch quarterback Raheem Vance accounted for five Conquistador touchdowns, running for three and passing for two more in a 37-21 Region 1-6A victory over rival DeSoto Central Friday night. The region-season opening victory puts Olive Branch at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1-6A, and dropped DeSoto Central to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in region play.
No. 16 Ole Miss Defeats Tulsa 35-27
No. 16 Ole Miss remains undefeated on the season after defeating the Tulsa Hurricane to close out the non-conference slate. Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) put up a total of 462 total yards with 308 yards on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart got the game started with his legs....
Victim files simple assault case against attacker in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tate County man is charged in an Oxford assault case. Just after midnight on September 18th, there was an altercation around Fillmore Avenue in the city. The victim was hit once, fell, and hit his head. Oxford Police became aware of the situation after...
Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department
Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
Water Tower Festival draws big crowds and first timers
The streets were filled as crowds gathered at the Historic Courthouse Square on Saturday in Hernando to shop at the different vendors selling food, clothing, and homemade goods and to enjoy other fun activities at the annual Water Tower Festival. The annual event helps local vendors sell and advertise their...
Woman injured after shooting in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
