Hialeah, FL

CBS Miami

Man accused of voyeurism at Broward Walmart in custody

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was caught on a store surveillance camera placing his phone under the dress of an unsuspecting female shopper.Ciano Brown, 31, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held Monday at the Broward jail, according to jail records.According to jail records, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism in connection with the incident on Sept. 9 at the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road.  The suspect and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows.  As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress.  Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission. Investigators had sought the public's help to find Brown.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Pines firefighter arrested on drug possession charges

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year veteran of the Pembroke Pines Fire Department is facing multiple drug-related charges after a weekend arrest in Miami Beach. Miami Beach police arrested Donald Francis Hoss, 62, a driver engineer with the department, early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers pulled...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Hialeah, FL
Click10.com

Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Investigation ongoing after man fatally shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that left one man dead. The shooter, or shooters, are still on the run. At the scene early Sunday morning, what appeared to be the victim’s bicycle could be observed sitting on the sidewalk with several dozen yellow evidence markers surrounding it.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown

MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man

BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
bulletin-news.com

Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach

When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LOTUS BOCA RATON PLAGUED WITH CAR THEFTS

Theft Of BMW X7 Leads To Bizarre, Emotional Plea On Social Media… Neighbors Mock… Several Car Thefts In Weeks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A slightly bizarre and somewhat emotional appeal for information on Facebook is drawing attention to the car theft problem that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

