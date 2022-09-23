Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale: Police
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a former boyfriend became jealous and kidnapped, beat, and threatened her a gunpoint for hours, police said. Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is facing nine charges and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. According to...
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after phone placed under woman’s dress at Broward Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man who turned 31 Monday is celebrating his birthday behind bars after authorities say he is the person who was captured on surveillance video placing a phone under a woman’s dress. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9...
Man accused of voyeurism at Broward Walmart in custody
The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was caught on a store surveillance camera placing his phone under the dress of an unsuspecting female shopper.Ciano Brown, 31, was taken into custody Sunday and was being held Monday at the Broward jail, according to jail records.According to jail records, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism in connection with the incident on Sept. 9 at the Walmart located at 7900 W. McNab Road. The suspect and female shopper were in the cosmetics section of the store while the woman was shopping, the video shows. As the woman was browsing through the assortment of items and with her back turned, the man bent down while holding the phone and extended the device underneath the woman's dress. Investigators said they believe the man used the phone to capture a video or take a photo of the woman's undergarments without her permission. Investigators had sought the public's help to find Brown.
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines firefighter arrested on drug possession charges
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year veteran of the Pembroke Pines Fire Department is facing multiple drug-related charges after a weekend arrest in Miami Beach. Miami Beach police arrested Donald Francis Hoss, 62, a driver engineer with the department, early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers pulled...
bulletin-news.com
Police Investigating Possible Shooting Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen’s Club
After a probable incident, there was a significant police presence Sunday morning outside a gentlemen’s club in southwest Miami-Dade. Near Miami Divas Gentlemen’s Club, which is on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street, Miami-Dade Police were on the scene. Witnesses said that a 28-year-old guy and...
Click10.com
Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after man fatally shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that left one man dead. The shooter, or shooters, are still on the run. At the scene early Sunday morning, what appeared to be the victim’s bicycle could be observed sitting on the sidewalk with several dozen yellow evidence markers surrounding it.
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Click10.com
Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown
MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man
BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
cbs12.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
NBC Miami
Elusive One-Woman Crime Spree Includes Deadly Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill: Police
A 37-year-old woman who is already accused of stealing a car is facing new charges following a deadly hit-and-run in Lauderhill. Ira Joe Anderson, 71, was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck while walking across the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue about 10:40 p.m. June 20. Acting...
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
Click10.com
Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table. It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department,...
bulletin-news.com
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach
When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
LOTUS BOCA RATON PLAGUED WITH CAR THEFTS
Theft Of BMW X7 Leads To Bizarre, Emotional Plea On Social Media… Neighbors Mock… Several Car Thefts In Weeks… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A slightly bizarre and somewhat emotional appeal for information on Facebook is drawing attention to the car theft problem that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Miami-Dade boy who vanished a month ago warned mom: ‘Bad people trying to take me away’
MIAMI – Tuesday will mark a month since six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales vanished from Miami-Dade County. His mother made a plea on Monday after a sports utility vehicle recently turned up in Littleton, Maine, near the border with Canada. Joe Carrillo, a private investigator, has been on...
